Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 195th Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No. 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIFTH

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: 10.16.2019 - 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS PASSED:

The Board of Directors received updated information about the Company's financial standing, discussed the matter and expressed its views on it.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the provision of guarantee for the 5 th Issue of Debentures by Copel Distribuição S.A.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved Copel's participation of Aneel's Auction No. A- 6 with Jandaíra Wind Power projects.

IV. The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the terms of the purchase contract draft and power sales between Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. and Copel Comercialização S.A., to be entered into in case of a favorable outcome of the New Energy Auction No. A-6/2019. Additionally, the Board of Directors decided to grant an exception to long-term risk limits of Copel Comercialização S.A. on this specific instance.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved the proposal for organizational restructuring of Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A.

VI. The Board of Directors unanimously approved, within the context of the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, the guidelines, strategy maps and indicators of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (Holding), besides debating the crosscutting projects proposed by a consulting firm.

VII. The Board of Directors approved, by a majority vote, having Director Adriana Angela Antoniolli voted against the measure, the establishment of a partnership with Consórcio BRC IP and Banco Regional de Desenvolvimento do Extremo Sul - BRDE to continue developing feasibility studies related to the provision of street lighting services.

VIII. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the "Programa Transformação" (Transformation Program) of Copel Distribuição S.A. and the execution of the "Confiabilidade Total" (Total Reliability), "Paraná Trifásico" (Three-phase Paraná) and Smart Grid Copel projects, with an estimated amount of R$ 2,900,000,000.00 by 2025.

IX. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the proposal to abolish the minimum purchase and sale price between Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. and Copel Comercialização S.A.

The Board of Directors received information on the result of the auction held by Copel Comercialização S.A. to purchase energy from new enterprises.

XI. The Board of Directors received information on the Remediation, Repair and Collaboration Plan for UEG Araucária Ltda. - UEGA, as well as the need for capital contributions in order for UEGA to fulfil its financial commitments.

XII. The Board of Directors received information on the progress of the negotiation process concerning the Company's 2019-2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

XIII. The Board of Directors received information on the resignation of Ms. Vanessa Claro Lopes from the position of alternate member of the Supervisory Board, and the resignation of Mr. Paulo Henrique Laporte Ambrozewicz from the position of Chairman of the Nomination and Evaluation Committee.