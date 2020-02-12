Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 199th Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Registration as Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration no. 1431-1

SUMMARY OF THE MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY NINTH

ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: February 12, 2020. 8:30 a.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and VICTÓRIA BARALDI MENDES BATISTA - Meeting Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND

RESOLUTIONS:

The Board of Directors received updated information about the Company's financial standing and budget implementation.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the granting of guarantee by Copel for the concession agreement nº 06/2016-ANEEL, of April 7, 2016, to be entered into by and between Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. and the Brazilian Development Bank - BNDES.

The Board of Directors unanimously granted Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. with the authorization to request the placement of F.D.A. Geração de Energia Elétrica S.A. under Federal Decree nº. 9,271/2018 to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

IV. The Board of Directors unanimously approved, after hearing the Statutory Audit Committee, the concession of a performance bond to Petrobras, by Copel, related to the Contract of Purchase and Sale of Natural Gas for Thermal Power Generation with UEG Araucária, in the interruptible load model.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved the model for the Merit-Based Payment Program.

VI. The Board of Directors received updated information about the potential sale of Copel Telecomunicações S.A., preliminary reports of "Vendor Due Diligence" and "Valuation", as well as the drafts of the Public Auction Notice and of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement.

VII. The Board of Directors received updated information about business opportunities under evaluation by the Business Development Office.

VIII. The Board of Directors attended a presentation on the functioning of the Nomination and Evaluation Committee.

IX. The Board of Directors received a report on the works of the Company's Special Commissions.

The Board of Directors received information about the Sponsorship Policy, focusing on the 2019 results and the prospects for 2020.

XI. The Board of Directors received a report from the Statutory Audit Committee on various subjects and discussed the topics presented.

XII. The Board of Directors received a report from the Chief Executive Officer on various corporate subjects.

XIII. The Board of Directors held an Executive Session.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ADRIANA ANGELA ANTONIOLLI; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; LUIZ CLAUDIO