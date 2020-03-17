Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL : Summary of the 200th Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Registration as Corporate Taxpayer (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Brazilian SEC Registration no. 1431-1

MINUTES OF THE TWO HUNDREDTH ORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: 17, March, 2020 - 10 a.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary. 4. MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS:

The Board of Directors conducted a preliminary analysis of the Annual Management Report, including the Balance Sheet and the related Financial Statements, for the fiscal year 2019 and noted that those documents would be submitted again to the Board of Directors for approval in an extraordinary meeting, after the receipt of the final independent audit opinion by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes.

The Board of Directors analysed the draft of the Board of Executive Officer's proposal for the allocation on net income for the fiscal year 2019 - including profit-sharing payment - and the subsequent distribution of shareholders' payment, and noted that such proposal would be submitted again to the Board of Directors for approval in an extraordinary meeting.

The Board of Directors analysed the technical study of deferred tax projection and noted that such study would be submitted again to the Board of Directors for approval in an extraordinary meeting.

IV. The Board of Directors analysed and discussed about the company accounting practices.

The Board of Directors discussed about the Company's procedure with regard to the new accounting standards, the corresponding adjustments made and their effect on the financial statements.

VI. The Board of Directors analysed and discussed about the critical accounting policies related to Form 20-F.

VII. The Board of Directors was informed about the disclosure of estimates and judgments applied during the process of preparation of the Financial Statements of December 31, 2019, with a focus on the compliance with current accounting rules and other requirements of the Brazilian and the American capital market regulatory agencies.

VIII. The Board of Directors analysed and discussed the proposal related to risk factors to be addressed in form 20-F (2019/2020), with an emphasis on the main risks and on the points of attention, and made its recommendations.

IX. The Board of Directors was informed about the progress of the independent auditing of the Financial Statements, Internal Controls and Independence by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

The Board of Directors received updated information about the Company's financial scenario and the budget execution and discussed the matter.

XI. The Board of Directors received updated information on the potential transfer of control of Copel Telecomunicações S.A.

XII. The Board of Directors unanimously approved: i. the acquisition of 49% stake in 06 (six) distributed generation photovoltaic enterprises, called Complexo Bandeirantes, offered in the Public Call nº 04/2018; ii. the business plan of the enterprise; and iii. the signature authorization of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement, according to the documents in the possession of Copel's Corporate Governance Secretariat.

XIII. The Board of Directors received information on the work carried out by special committees of the company.