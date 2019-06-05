Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(CPLE6)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 06/04
47.8 BRL   +0.61%
03:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Citi 12th Annual Brazil Equity Conference
PU
05/15PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Citi 12th Annual Brazil Equity Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE

DE ENERGIA

June 2019

DISCLAIMER

Any statements made during this event involving Copel's business outlook or financial and operating forecasts and targets constitute the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's Management, and the information currently available. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, given that they refer to future events, and thus are dependent on circumstances that may or may not occur. The general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could come to affect the future performance of Copel and lead to results that are materially different from those expressed in said forward-looking statements..

3

Business Overview

4

OVERVIEW

Integrated Company

Generation, Transmission, Distribution,

Energy Trading and Telecommunication

Operates in ten Brazilian States

(PR, RS, SC, SP, MG, GO, MT, BA, MA and RN)

24 years of listing 21 years of listing 16 years listed on 64 years in the

Market Value

on the B3

on the NYSE

Latibex

industry

US$3.3 billion

Present in the 14th

The first of the

(European Union)

Head office in

(On 05.31.2019 - B3 S.A.)

B3 Corporate

brazilian electric

Curitiba/PR

Sustainability Index -

sector

5

ISE 2019 Portfolio

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 19:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
03:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Citi 12th Annual Brazil Equity Conference
PU
05/28COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Londrina City Council votes to privatise ..
AQ
05/15PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Cutia wind complex spins in Brazil
AQ
03/29COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/08COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 01/19 - Changes in Copel Holding's Board of..
PU
01/08COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Nomination
CO
2018COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 583 M
EBIT 2019 2 628 M
Net income 2019 1 675 M
Debt 2019 9 581 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 8,35
P/E ratio 2020 7,60
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 12 796 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target -21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA55.52%3 290
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.70%95 586
ENEL13.18%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.46%62 627
IBERDROLA20.49%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.30%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About