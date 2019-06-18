Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 14/19 - Tariff adjustment – Copel Distribuição

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 14/19

Tariff adjustment - Copel Distribuição

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (Aneel), authorized today, at its 21nd Ordinary Public Meeting, the Copel Distribuição's tariff adjustment with an average effect of 3.41% to customers, composed of the following items:

Item

Adjustment Composition (%)

Adjustment of Portion B

1.12

Adjustment of Portion A

-3.08

Inclusion of financial components

10.54

Removal of financial components from the previous tariff process

-5.17

Average effect

3.41

The Portion B, which includes operating costs, annual fees, remuneration and depreciation, represented 1.12% of the composition of the tariff adjustment, and reflects, mainly, the IPCA (National Index of Price to the Ample Consumer) readjustment of the reference period (4.66%) plus the positive effect of 1.00% of the "X Factor".

The Portion A, which includes charges, transport and power costs, represented a reduction of 3.08% in the composition of the tariff adjustment due, especially, reduction of sector charges of the Energy Development Account (CDE), related to the loan made by the federal government in 2014 and 2015 with public and private banks to rebalance the system.

The inclusion of the financial components in the current process is due, in particular, to the transfer of energy purchase costs above the tariff coverage in the previous period.

The adjustment will be applied in full to Copel Distribuição's tariffs as of June 24, 2019.

Curitiba, June 18, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 16:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
12:29pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 14/19 - Tariff adjustment – Copel Dis..
PU
06/10[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 10-06-19
PU
06/10COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Non Deal Roadshow HSBC
PU
06/05COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Citi 12th Annual Brazil Equity Conference
PU
05/28COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Londrina City Council votes to privatise ..
AQ
05/15PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Cutia wind complex spins in Brazil
AQ
03/29COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 15 535 M
EBIT 2019 2 564 M
Net income 2019 1 588 M
Debt 2019 9 574 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73
P/E ratio 2020 7,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 12 721 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target -23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA57.41%3 290
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.73%95 586
ENEL20.54%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.91%62 627
IBERDROLA26.82%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.28%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About