Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 15/19 - Medianeira Substation (Lot E) – Start-up Before the Schedule

Medianeira Substation (Lot E) - Start-up Before the Schedule

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it received the Liberation Term for the commercial start-up of the 230kV Medianeira Substation, which makes up lot "E" of the transmission auction 005/2015 and, therefore, started the commercial operation of the project 3 months before the deadline set by Aneel.

100% owned by Copel Get, the SE Medianeira will provide a APR of R$ 13.5 million, equivalent to 11.5% of the total of R$ 117.8 million foreseen for when all the enterprises that compose lot E are 100% in operation.

Subsidiary / SPC Auction Signing of Enterprise State km Subst APR¹ Start up Concession Contract (R$ million) Expiration TL Curitiba Leste - Blumenau Mar-21 Copel GeT 005/15 Apr-16 PR / SC 189 3 117.8 04.06.2046 TL Baixo Iguaçu - Realeza Sep-19

¹ Updated according to Aneel Aproval Resolution No. 2,408/2018 of 06.26.2018. Adjusted for Copel's stake.

The project aims to meet the growth of energy demand in the region of Foz do Iguaçu, Medianeira and nearby cities in the west of Paraná, which were served at 230 kV almost exclusively by the Foz do Iguaçu Norte substation. The region is characterized by high temperatures and great flow of tourists in the summer months, consequently great demands of energy in these times. In addition to improving the quality and reliability of its service to this region, the new substation will alleviate the 230/138 kV transformations of Cascavel and Foz do Iguaçu, avoiding medium-term overloads, mainly in the Foz do Iguaçu Norte substation. It will also enable the strong expansion of all economic sectors in the region, especially agro-industry.

