COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 15/19 - Medianeira Substation (Lot E) – Start-up Before the Schedule

06/18/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 15/19

Medianeira Substation (Lot E) - Start-up Before the Schedule

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it received the Liberation Term for the commercial start-up of the 230kV Medianeira Substation, which makes up lot "E" of the transmission auction 005/2015 and, therefore, started the commercial operation of the project 3 months before the deadline set by Aneel.

100% owned by Copel Get, the SE Medianeira will provide a APR of R$ 13.5 million, equivalent to 11.5% of the total of R$ 117.8 million foreseen for when all the enterprises that compose lot E are 100% in operation.

Subsidiary / SPC

Auction

Signing of

Enterprise

State

km

Subst

APR¹

Start up

Concession

Contract

(R$ million)

Expiration

TL Curitiba Leste - Blumenau

Mar-21

Copel GeT

005/15

Apr-16

PR / SC

189

3

117.8

04.06.2046

TL Baixo Iguaçu - Realeza

Sep-19

¹ Updated according to Aneel Aproval Resolution No. 2,408/2018 of 06.26.2018. Adjusted for Copel's stake.

The project aims to meet the growth of energy demand in the region of Foz do Iguaçu, Medianeira and nearby cities in the west of Paraná, which were served at 230 kV almost exclusively by the Foz do Iguaçu Norte substation. The region is characterized by high temperatures and great flow of tourists in the summer months, consequently great demands of energy in these times. In addition to improving the quality and reliability of its service to this region, the new substation will alleviate the 230/138 kV transformations of Cascavel and Foz do Iguaçu, avoiding medium-term overloads, mainly in the Foz do Iguaçu Norte substation. It will also enable the strong expansion of all economic sectors in the region, especially agro-industry.

Curitiba, June 18, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:33:01 UTC
