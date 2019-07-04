Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 16/19 - Copel Distribuição is Elected the Best of Brazil by Customers

Notice to the Market - 16/19

COPEL Distribuição is elected the Best of Brazil by Customers

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, for the seventh time in nine years, Copel Distribuição was elected Brazil's best energy distribution company in the opinion of its customers. The announcement took place in Brasilia on July 3, 2019, during the ceremony of the 21st Abradee Award, promoted by the Brazilian Electric Energy Distributors Association.

Copel's recognition in the main Brazilian power distribution sector survey, in addition to the significant financial results in the recent quarters, confirms the Company's effort to efficiently execute its cost reduction plan which, together with the increasing investments in our distribution networks, is providing an increase in operational efficiency while maintaining the quality of services provided.

The award is based on the Perceived Quality Satisfaction Index (ISQP) which, in turn, is calculated based on customers' responses to questions on five aspects: energy supply, electricity bill, customer service, company's image and communication with customers.

In addition to the award in the customer evaluation category, the Company also had its operational management recognized as the second best in the country and won the award as the best distribution company in the Southern Region of Brazil.

Highlight in innovation in the electric sector

Copel was also among the 3 most innovative companies in the electric sector in the fifth edition of the yearbook Valor Inovação Brasil, published on July 3, 2019.

Curitiba, July 4, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3331-4011