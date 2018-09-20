Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 17/18 - Start of test operation of the Cutia Wind Complex

Notice to the Market - IR 17/18

Start of test operation of the Cutia Wind Complex

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has started the test operation of the Cutia Wind Complex, which is composed of seven wind farms (Cutia, Guajuru, Esperança do Nordeste, Jangada, Maria Helena, Paraíso dos Ventos do Nordeste e Potiguar), totaling 180.6 MW of installed capacity.

At this time, approximately 50% of the wind turbines of the Cutia Wind Complex are operating in the test phase, while the other wind turbines will start operating in sequence, in a stepwise manner. During the testing period, the energy generated will be traded on the short-term market and, after obtaining the operating license, the energy will be delivered as contracted at the 6th Reserve Auction.

The Cutia Complex, together with the Bento Miguel Complex, forms the Cutia wind farm project, which is made up of 13 parks, totaling 312.9 MW of installed capacity, as shown in the table below:

PremiumInstalled CapacityCutia Wind Farm

Auction ¹

(MW) 2

Assured Power (Average MW)

Price 4

Start upCAPEX (R$ million)

Value (R$ million)Expiration of AuthorizationCutia Wind Farm

UEE Cutia S.A. UEE Guajiru S.A.

UEE Esperança do Nordeste S.A. UEE Jangada S.A.

UEE Maria Helena S.A.

180,6 23,1 21,0 27,3

71,4 9,6 8,3 9,1

181,67 181,67 181,67 181,67

6th LER (10/31/2014)

UEE Paraíso dos Ventos do Nordeste S.A. UEE Potiguar S.A.

01.04.2042 01.04.2042 05.10.2050

27,3 27,3 27,3 27,3

10,3 12,0 10,6 11,5

181,67 181,67 181,67 181,67

Sep-18

1.158,7

9,4

01.04.2042 01.04.2042 05.10.2050 05.10.2050

Bento Miguel Wind Farm

CGE São Bento do Norte I S.A. CGE São Bento do Norte II S.A. CGE São Bento do Norte III S.A. CGE São Miguel I S.A.

20th LEN (11/28/2014)

132,3 23,1 23,1 23,1

58,1 10,1 10,8 9,6

171,93 171,93 171,93 171,93

08.03.2050 08.03.2050 08.03.2050

Jan-19

845,0

14,2

CGE São Miguel II S.A. CGE São Miguel III S.A.

21,0 21,0 21,0

9,3 9,1 9,2

171,93 171,93 171,93

08.03.2050 08.03.2050 08.03.2050

Total

312,9

129,5

177,30

2.003,8

23,6

¹ Types of auctions: LER - Auction Reserve Energy / LEN - New Energy Auction.

² The installed capacity of the new projects can be optimized in relation to the registered at auctions. ³ Price updated to August 2018.

Curitiba, September 19, 2018.

Adriano Rudek Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:ri@copel.comor +55 (41) 3331-4011