Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA (CPLE6)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 17/18 - Start of test operation of the Cutia Wind Complex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Notice to the Market - IR 17/18

Start of test operation of the Cutia Wind Complex

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it has started the test operation of the Cutia Wind Complex, which is composed of seven wind farms (Cutia, Guajuru, Esperança do Nordeste, Jangada, Maria Helena, Paraíso dos Ventos do Nordeste e Potiguar), totaling 180.6 MW of installed capacity.

At this time, approximately 50% of the wind turbines of the Cutia Wind Complex are operating in the test phase, while the other wind turbines will start operating in sequence, in a stepwise manner. During the testing period, the energy generated will be traded on the short-term market and, after obtaining the operating license, the energy will be delivered as contracted at the 6th Reserve Auction.

The Cutia Complex, together with the Bento Miguel Complex, forms the Cutia wind farm project, which is made up of 13 parks, totaling 312.9 MW of installed capacity, as shown in the table below:

PremiumInstalled CapacityCutia Wind Farm

Auction ¹

(MW) 2

Assured Power (Average MW)

Price 4

Start upCAPEX (R$ million)

Value (R$ million)Expiration of AuthorizationCutia Wind Farm

UEE Cutia S.A. UEE Guajiru S.A.

UEE Esperança do Nordeste S.A. UEE Jangada S.A.

UEE Maria Helena S.A.

180,6 23,1 21,0 27,3

71,4 9,6 8,3 9,1

181,67 181,67 181,67 181,67

6th LER (10/31/2014)

UEE Paraíso dos Ventos do Nordeste S.A. UEE Potiguar S.A.

01.04.2042 01.04.2042 05.10.2050

27,3 27,3 27,3 27,3

10,3 12,0 10,6 11,5

181,67 181,67 181,67 181,67

Sep-18

1.158,7

9,4

01.04.2042 01.04.2042 05.10.2050 05.10.2050

Bento Miguel Wind Farm

CGE São Bento do Norte I S.A. CGE São Bento do Norte II S.A. CGE São Bento do Norte III S.A. CGE São Miguel I S.A.

20th LEN (11/28/2014)

132,3 23,1 23,1 23,1

58,1 10,1 10,8 9,6

171,93 171,93 171,93 171,93

08.03.2050 08.03.2050 08.03.2050

Jan-19

845,0

14,2

CGE São Miguel II S.A. CGE São Miguel III S.A.

21,0 21,0 21,0

9,3 9,1 9,2

171,93 171,93 171,93

08.03.2050 08.03.2050 08.03.2050

Total

312,9

129,5

177,30

2.003,8

23,6

¹ Types of auctions: LER - Auction Reserve Energy / LEN - New Energy Auction.

² The installed capacity of the new projects can be optimized in relation to the registered at auctions. ³ Price updated to August 2018.

Curitiba, September 19, 2018.

Adriano Rudek Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:ri@copel.comor +55 (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 22:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
12:43aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 17/18 - Start of test operation of the Cuti..
PU
08/31COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : MF 10/18 - Review of the construction schedule
PU
08/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - CO : Companhia Paranaense de Energia Sponsored..
AC
08/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Half-year results
CO
08/16COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/15PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 19/16 - Fitch Reaffirms Copel’s Natio..
PU
07/31COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : 2Q18 Conference Call
PU
07/28COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : MF 09/18 - Review of the construction schedule
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Utilities WallStar Net Gains Of 60%-113% Ignited By Spark, Transportadora, CO.. 
08/16Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) CEO Jonel Iurk on Q2 2018 Resul.. 
08/16Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Sli.. 
08/15Companhia Paranaense de Energia reports Q2 results 
08/0250 Top Yield And Top Gain Utilities Are Wall St. Stars For July 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 14 591 M
EBIT 2018 2 192 M
Net income 2018 1 168 M
Debt 2018 9 380 M
Yield 2018 7,26%
P/E ratio 2018 4,91
P/E ratio 2019 3,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 5 630 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonel Nazareno Iurk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA-10.62%1 346
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.60%58 470
IBERDROLA-1.49%47 323
DOMINION ENERGY-11.19%47 065
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.69%45 018
EXELON CORPORATION12.15%42 954
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.