Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 18/18 - Copel GeT wins Lot J of the Eletrobras Auction

Notice to the Market - IR 18/18

Copel GeT wins Lot J of the Eletrobras Auction

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that Copel GeT has, on this date, won Lot J of the Eletrobras Auction 01/2018, which comprises 75% of SPE Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia S.A.

The venture, which is already in commercial operation and corresponds to TL Ivaiporã - Londrina, consisting of 120 km of transmission line and a APR of R$ 32.4 million, will provide imminent cash generation and was conquered by R$ 105.0 millions.

Subsidiary / SPC

Enterprise

StatekmAPR¹ (R$ million)Concession Expiration

Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia S.A

Copel GeT - 75%

TL Ivaiporã - Londrina

PR

120

32.4

Mar-35

Fundação Eletrosul de Previdência e Assistência Social - ELOS - 25%

¹ According to Aneel Aproval Resolution No. 2.408/2018 of 06.26.2018. From July 2021 the APR will be reduced 50%.

The line transmission, which crosses 10 municipalities in Paraná (Manoel Ribas, Arivaha do Ivaí, Ivaiporã, Grandes Rios, Cruzmaltina, Faxinal, Marilândia do Sul, California, Apucarana and Londrina), is located close to other projects belonging to Copel GeT, and will provide synergy in the use of resources for operation and maintenance, diluting operational costs for the group. In addition, the Company also intends to reduce administrative costs by absorbing the management in the existing structure in the

Copel group.

The result of the Auction can still be changed, as existing minority shareholders has the right of first refusal. Thus, the Fundação Eletrosul de Previdência e Assistência Social - ELOS may acquire the participation of Eletrosul in the same conditions offered by Copel in the auction or may sell its interest (25%) in the venture.

Curitiba, September 27, 2018.

Harry Françóia Junior

Chief Legal and Institutional Relations Officer acting as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

