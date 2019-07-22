Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 18/19 - Mercado fio da Copel Distribuição cresceu 1,4% no segundo trimestre

07/22/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Notice to the Market - 18/19

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grown up 1.4% in the second quarter

This report analyzes the performance of Copel's electricity market between April and June 2019 and is compared against the same period in 2018.

Grid Market (TUSD)

Copel Distribuição's grid market, comprising the captive market, concessionaires and licensees in the state of Paraná, and all free consumers in the Company's concession area, increased by 1.4% in terms of energy consumption in 2Q19, as illustrated in the following table.

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy sold (GWh)

Jun-19

Jun-18

Var. %

2Q19

2Q18

Var. %

1H19

1H18

Var. %

Captive Market

4,676,812

4,600,505

1.7

4,836

4,970

(2.7)

10,081.0

9,979

1.0

Grid supply ¹

7

6

16.7

210

199

5.5

414.0

393

5.3

Free Customers ²

1,218

1,027

18.6

2,588

2,361

9.6

5,035.0

4,673

7.7

Grid Market

4,678,037

4,601,538

1.7

7,634

7,530

1.4

15,530.0

15,045

3.2

¹ Total grid supply in the captive market (concessionaires and licensees) and free market

² All free customers served by Copel GeT, Copel Comercialização and other suppliers at the Copel Distribuição concession area.

The result is mainly due to 9.6% increase in free market in 2Q19, resulting from the improved industrial production in the state of Paraná - growth by 2.0% and 27.8% in April and May, respectively. The most intense growth of industrial activity in May 2019 was influenced by the low base of comparison, given that in May 2018, industrial activity in Paraná fell by 12.1%, mainly due to the impact of the truckers' strike. The sectors that contributed most to the increase in energy consumption were food manufacturing, chemical products and (iii) manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Captive Market

Copel Distribuição's captive market energy sales totaled 4,836 GWh in 2Q19, a reduction of 2.7%. This result was mainly influenced by the decrease in consumption in the four main consumer segments (residential, industrial, commercial and rural).

The following table illustrates captive market behavior according to customer segment.

Notice to the Market - 18/19

Number of Customers

Jun-19

Jun-18

Var. %

Residential

3,791,809

3,721,532

1.9

Industrial

72,621

74,210

(2.1)

Commercial

402,570

393,777

2.2

Rural

351,698

353,461

(0.5)

Other

58,114

57,525

1.0

Captive Market

4,676,812

4,600,505

1.7

Energy sold (GWh)

2Q19

2Q18

Var. %

1H19

1H18

Var. %

1,797

1,828

(1.7)

3,795

3,677

3.2

676

744

(9.1)

1,334

1,453

(8.2)

1,147

1,180

(2.8)

2,445

2,394

2.1

578

590

(2.0)

1,243

1,222

1.7

638

628

1.6

1,264

1,233

2.5

4,836

4,970

(2.7)

10,081

9,979

1.0

The residential segment consumed 1,797 GWh between April and June 2019, a reduction of 1.7% due to the decrease in average monthly consumption (157 kWh/month in 2Q19 against 163 kWh/month in 2Q18). This decrease in consumption is a result of the milder temperatures compared to the same period of 2018, in line with the economic scenario that still maintains a high level of unemployment and household indebtedness, further on to the high residential consumption comparison base in 2Q18, which, on the occasion, recorded the highest consumption of the second quarter in the last 5 years, with a variation of 6.9%.

Average Consumption (kWh/month)

2Q19 2Q18 Var.%

Residential

157

163

(3.7)

In the second quarter of 2019 this segment accounted for 37.2% of captive market consumption, totaling 3,791,809 consumers at the end of June 2019.

The industrial segment recorded a 9.1% drop in 2Q19, totaling 676 GWh, mainly reflecting the migration of customers to the free market, which represent an average consumption of approximately 84 GWh in the quarter. At the end of June 2019, the industrial segment accounted for 14.0% of the captive market consumption, totaling 72.621 consumers.

The commercial segment consumed 1,147 GWh in the second quarter of 2019, a 2.8% decrease. This performance was mainly influenced by the migration of customers to the free market and the reduction of 15.0% and 16.5% in energy consumption of activities (i) wholesale trade and (ii) storage and auxiliary transport activities, respectively, and were partially offset by the positive result in consumption for retail trade activities, with growth of 1.4% in the comparison of quarters. At the end of June 2019, this segment represented 23.7% of captive market consumption, with 402,570 consumers.

The rural segment recorded a 2.0% reduction in energy consumption in 2Q19, totaling 578 GWh. At the end of June 2019, this segment accounted for 11.9% of captive market consumption, with a total of 351,698 consumers.

Notice to the Market - 18/19

Other segments (government, public lighting, public services and own consumption) totaled 638 GWh consumed between April and June 2019, growth by 1.6%. Together, these segments account for 13.2% of the captive market consumption, with 58,114 consumers at the end of 2Q19.

Copel's Consolidated Market

Electricity Supply

Copel's electricity supply, which is the volume of energy sold to final customers, is comprised by sales in Copel Distribuição's captive market and free market sales by Copel Geração e Transmissão and Copel Comercialização, increased by 2.3% between April and June 2019.

The breakdown of energy sales by consumption segment is illustrated below:

Segment

Market

Energy Sold (GWh)

2Q19

2Q18

Var. %

1H19

1H18

Var. %

Residential

1,797

1,828

(1.7)

3,795

3,677

3.2

Total

2,252

2,083

8.1

4,370

4,106

6.4

Industrial

Captive

676

744

(9.1)

1,334

1,453

(8.2)

Free

1,576

1,339

17.7

3,036

2,653

14.5

Total

1,265

1,256

0.7

2,693

2,546

5.8

Commercial

Captive

1,147

1,180

(2.8)

2,445

2,394

2.1

Free

118

76

55.3

248

152

63.1

Rural

578

590

(2.0)

1,243

1,222

1.7

Other

638

628

1.6

1,264

1,233

2.5

Energy Supply

6,530

6,385

2.3

13,365

12,784

4.5

Total Energy Sold

Total energy sold by Copel in all markets, comprising sales by Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização totaled 11,995 GWh in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.3%.

The following table illustrates the total energy sales by Copel, distributed among Copel Distribuição, Copel Geração e Transmissão, Wind Farm Complexes and Copel Comercialização:

Notice to the Market - 18/19

Number of Customers / Agreements

Energy Sold (GWh)

Jun-19

Jun-18

Var. %

2Q19

2Q18

Var. %

1H19

1H18

Var. %

Copel DIS

Captive Market

4,676,812

4,600,505

1.7

0

4,836

4,970

(2.7)

10,081.0

9,979

1.0

Concessionaries and Licensees

3

3

-

0

65

72

(10.1)

129.0

163

(20.9)

CCEE (Assigments MCSD EN)

-

-

-

0

283

389

(27.2)

447

640

(30)

CCEE (MVE)

-

-

-

0

82

-

-

82

-

-

CCEE (MCP)

-

-

-

433

193

124.7

813.7

297

174.0

Total Copel DIS

4,676,815

4,600,508

1.7

Copel GeT

CCEAR (Copel DIS)

3

1

200

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

101

37

173.0

Free Customers

50

52

(3.8)

Bilateral Agreements (Copel Comercialização)

17

7

142.9

Bilateral Agreements ¹

38

50

(24.0)

CCEE (MCP) ²

-

-

-

Total Copel GeT

209

147

42.2

Wind Farms Complex

CCEAR (other concessionaries)

334

112

198.2

CER

10

3

233.3

Total Wind Farm Complex

344

115

199.1

Copel Comercialização

Free Customers

321

272

18.0

Bilateral Agreements

117

176

-33.5

CCEE (MCP) ²

-

-

-

Total Copel Comercialização

438

448

-

2.2

Total Copel Consolidated

4,677,806

4,601,218

1.7

5,699

5,624

1.3

11,552.7

11,079

4.3

31

20

55.0

61.8

43

44.0

541

204

165.2

1,087.5

413

163.4

1,029

951

8.2

2,003.2

1,860

7.7

1,237

739

67.4

2,350.6

1,362

72.6

918

1,426

(35.6)

1,727.8

2,739

(36.9)

-

94

(100.0)

629.0

845

(25.6)

3,756

3,434

9.4

7,859.9

7,262

8.2

328

209

56.9

653.0

416

57.0

229

89

157.3

455.0

177

157.1

557

298

86.9

1,108.0

593

86.8

665

464

43.3

1,281.3

944

35.7

1,293

1,045

23.8

2,590.7

1,869

38.7

25

9

182.5

25.4

9

182.5

1,983

1,518

30.6

3,897.5

2,822

38.1

11,995

10,874

10.3

24,418.1

21,756

12.2

Note: Not considering the energy from MRE (Energy Relocation Mechanism). ¹ Includes Short Term Sales Agreements .

² Assured Power allocated in the period, after impact of the GSF.

CCEE: Electric Power Trade Chamber / CCEAR: Energy Purchase Agreements in the Regulated Market / MCP: Short Term Market / CER: Agreements Reserve Energy / MCSD EN - Mechanism for Compensation of Surpluses and Deficits of New Energy / MVE - MVE - Sale of energy to the free market through the Surplus Selling Mechanism.

Curitiba, July 22, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.com or (41) 3222-2027

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 21:29:10 UTC
