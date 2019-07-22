Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 18/19 - Mercado fio da Copel Distribuição cresceu 1,4% no segundo trimestre

Notice to the Market - 18/19

Copel Distribuição's Grid Market grown up 1.4% in the second quarter

This report analyzes the performance of Copel's electricity market between April and June 2019 and is compared against the same period in 2018.

Grid Market (TUSD)

Copel Distribuição's grid market, comprising the captive market, concessionaires and licensees in the state of Paraná, and all free consumers in the Company's concession area, increased by 1.4% in terms of energy consumption in 2Q19, as illustrated in the following table.

Number of Customers / Agreements Energy sold (GWh) Jun-19 Jun-18 Var. % 2Q19 2Q18 Var. % 1H19 1H18 Var. % Captive Market 4,676,812 4,600,505 1.7 4,836 4,970 (2.7) 10,081.0 9,979 1.0 Grid supply ¹ 7 6 16.7 210 199 5.5 414.0 393 5.3 Free Customers ² 1,218 1,027 18.6 2,588 2,361 9.6 5,035.0 4,673 7.7 Grid Market 4,678,037 4,601,538 1.7 7,634 7,530 1.4 15,530.0 15,045 3.2

¹ Total grid supply in the captive market (concessionaires and licensees) and free market

² All free customers served by Copel GeT, Copel Comercialização and other suppliers at the Copel Distribuição concession area.

The result is mainly due to 9.6% increase in free market in 2Q19, resulting from the improved industrial production in the state of Paraná - growth by 2.0% and 27.8% in April and May, respectively. The most intense growth of industrial activity in May 2019 was influenced by the low base of comparison, given that in May 2018, industrial activity in Paraná fell by 12.1%, mainly due to the impact of the truckers' strike. The sectors that contributed most to the increase in energy consumption were food manufacturing, chemical products and (iii) manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Captive Market

Copel Distribuição's captive market energy sales totaled 4,836 GWh in 2Q19, a reduction of 2.7%. This result was mainly influenced by the decrease in consumption in the four main consumer segments (residential, industrial, commercial and rural).

The following table illustrates captive market behavior according to customer segment.