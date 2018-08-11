Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA (CPLE6)

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA (CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 19/16 - Fitch Reaffirms Copel’s National Rating – ‘AA-(bra)’

08/11/2018 | 12:50am CEST

Notice to the Market - IR 15/18

Fitch Reaffirms Copel's National Rating - 'AA-(bra)'

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the Long-Term National Rating 'AA-(bra)' of Copel, its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Copel Geração e Transmissão and Copel telecomunicações and their respective issues of debentures, with a Stable outlook.

According to Fitch's press release, Copel's and its subsidiaries' ratings are based on the strong generation of operational cash flow and the adequate financial flexibility of the group. The analysis also reflects the group's performance as an integrated energy company, with important generation, transmission and distribution assets.

Curitiba, August 10, 2018.

Adriano Rudek Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:ri@copel.comor +55 (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 22:49:04 UTC
