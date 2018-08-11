Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 19/16 - Fitch Reaffirms Copel’s National Rating – ‘AA-(bra)’

Notice to the Market - IR 15/18

Fitch Reaffirms Copel's National Rating - 'AA-(bra)'

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the Long-Term National Rating 'AA-(bra)' of Copel, its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Copel Geração e Transmissão and Copel telecomunicações and their respective issues of debentures, with a Stable outlook.

According to Fitch's press release, Copel's and its subsidiaries' ratings are based on the strong generation of operational cash flow and the adequate financial flexibility of the group. The analysis also reflects the group's performance as an integrated energy company, with important generation, transmission and distribution assets.

Curitiba, August 10, 2018.

Adriano Rudek Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:ri@copel.comor +55 (41) 3331-4011