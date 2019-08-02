Companhia Paranaense de Energia : IR 19/19 - Fitch upgrades Copel's National Rating to ‘AA (bra)'

Notice to the Market - 19/19

Fitch upgrades Copel's National Rating to 'AA (bra)''

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the National Long Term Rating to 'AA (bra)' of Copel, its wholly owned subsidiaries Copel Geração e Transmissão, Copel Distribuição and Copel Telecomunicações and their respective debenture issues.

According to the press release of the Agency, the ratings of Copel and its subsidiaries are supported by the strengthening of Copel's consolidated financial profile, with the expectation of maintaining a conservative capital structure and positive free cash flow returns in the coming years, due to the closure expansion cycle in the generation and transmission segments. Capturing good results in the distribution segment after the fourth tariff review cycle, with the of the gap between reported and regulatory EBITDAs, as well as the improvement in the group's liquidity profile, benefited by recent funding in 2019, also contributed to the rating action.

This result reflects the Company's efforts to improve operational efficiency as an integrated energy company, which has important energy generation, transmission and distribution assets.

Curitiba, August 02, 2019.

Ana Letícia Feller

Director of Business Management as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact the Investor Relations team:

ri@copel.comor (41) 3331-4011