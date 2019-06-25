Companhia Paranaense de Energia : MF 04/19 - Transfer of the shares of the SPC Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia

Material Fact - 04/19

Transfer of the shares of the SPC Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general, in addition to Notice to the Market - IR 18/18 published on September 27, 2018, that, as of today, occurred the transfer of all the shares that Eletrobras held in SPC Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia SA to Copel Geração e Transmissão SA (Copel GeT), relative to 75% of the capital of the enterprise, negotiated in the Eletrobras Auction nº 01/2018.

Copel GeT paid Eletrobras the amount of approximately R$100,000,000.00 (one hundred million reais), already updated until June 25, 2019.

In addition, it is expected that on June 28, 2019 the transfer of all the shares belonging to the Fundação Eletrosul de Previdência e Assistência Social - ELOS, which exercised its tag along right, concluding, in this way, the acquisition of 100% of the SPC Uirapur by Copel GeT.

The venture, which is already in commercial operation and corresponds to TL Ivaiporã - Londrina, consisting of 120 km of transmission line and an APR of R$ 32.4 million.

Subsidiary / SPC Enterprise State km APR¹ Concession (R$ million) Expiration Uirapuru Transmissora de Energia S.A TL Ivaiporã - Londrina PR 120 32.4 Mar-35

¹ According to Aneel Aproval Resolution No. 2.408/2018 of 06.26.2018. From July 2021 the APR will be reduced 50%.

The line transmission, which crosses 10 municipalities in Paraná (Manoel Ribas, Arivaha do Ivaí, Ivaiporã, Grandes Rios, Cruzmaltina, Faxinal, Marilândia do Sul, California, Apucarana and Londrina), is located close to other projects belonging to Copel GeT, and will provide synergy in the use of resources for operation and maintenance, diluting operational costs for the group.

Curitiba, June 25, 2019.

