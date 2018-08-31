Companhia Paranaense de Energia : MF 10/18 - Review of the construction schedule

Material Fact - 10/18

Review of the construction schedule

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that the construction schedule for the Cutia Wind Farm Complex and the Colíder Hydroelectric Power Plant were reviewed.

Cutia Wind Farm Complex

The start-up of the Cutia Wind Farm Complex, initially scheduled for August 2018, was revised to September 2018. In accordance with the Reserve Energy Agreement (CER), estimated revenue for the period between October 1, 2017 and the start-up of each generating unit of the wind farms will be retained and used to offset reimbursements due arising from any annual and/or four-year generation that is below the contracted amount. Any positive remaining amount will be recorded as credit.

It is worth mentioning that, pursuant to the CER, failure to deliver energy does not subject the seller to financial exposure in the Short-term Market.

Installed CapacityCutia Wind Farm

Auction ¹

(MW) 2, 3

Assured Power (Average MW)

Price 4

Start upCAPEX (R$ million)

Premium Value

(R$ million)Expiration of Authorization

Cutia Wind Complex

6º LER (10/31/2014)

180.6

71.4

Bento Miguel Wind Complex

20ª LEN (11/28/2014)

132.3

58.1

181.84 172.08

August-18

1,318.0

9.4

56% in January-42 44% in May-50

January-19

893.4

14.2

August-50

Total

312.9

129.5

177.46

2,211.4

23.6

¹ Types of auctions: LER - Auction Reserve Energy / LEN - New Energy Auction.

² The installed capacity of the new projects can be optimized in relation to the registered at auctions.

³ The installed capacity of the wind farms was adjusted according to Aneel 's dispatches numbers: 1,248, 1,249, 1,250, 1,251, 1,252, 1,253, 1,254, 1,255, 1,256 and 1,257 from May 8, 2017. 4 Price updated to July 2018.

Colíder Hydroelectric Power Plant

The start-up of the Colíder Hydroelectric Power Plant was revised, with the first generation unit to October 2018, previously scheduled for August 2018. The project is in the final phase of commissioning and, after completion, will add 300 MW to Copel's portfolio GeT.

Installed CapacityPower Plants

Contract

(MW)Assured Power (Average MW)

Energy Sold in the

(Average MW)Price¹ (R$/MWh)Concession

Expires

HPP Colíder

100% Copel GeT

01/2011 de 01.17.2011

300

178.1

125.0

168.21

01.16.2046

¹ Adjusted by the IPCA up to July/2018. Font: CCEE.

We report that any discrepancies between the information in ONS report and those disclosed by Copel regarding the forecast of the commercial start-up of the projects are unknown to the Company.

