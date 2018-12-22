Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : MF 13/18 - Update on the schedule of the construction work

12/22/2018

Material Fact - 13/18

Update on the schedule of the construction work

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Generating Unit 1 of the Colíder Hydroelectric Power Plant is released for operation under test, according to Aneel Order No. 2,859 of December 6, 2018, but we are waiting for the issued the Operation License (LO) by the Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente do Mato Grosso - SEMA.

The issuance of LO, which is a precondition for the final tests in the generating unit connected to the Electric Power System, was scheduled for this week. However, the delay in issuance shifted the schedule of the final tests and, consequently, the start of the commercial operation.

At the moment, it is expected that in the next few days the procedures of the Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente do Mato Grosso - SEMA will be finalized for the issuance of the respective LO, which would allow the commercial operation to begin in January 2019.

In addition, the problem in the system of handling the downstream flood gates of the generating units, mentioned in Material Fact 11/18, was solved with corrective measures promptly adopted by the Company.

The project, when completed, will add 300MW of installed capacity to COPEL's portfolio.

Curitiba, December 21, 2018.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

For further information, please contact our Investor Relations team:ri@copel.comor +55 (41) 3331-4011

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 23:24:05 UTC
