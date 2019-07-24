Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders

07/24/2019

COPE

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Geração e Transmissão, paid interest on July 23, 2019, to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 4th Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company

Issuance

Series

Asset

Outstanding

Event

Unit price

Debentures

Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A.

4th

Unique

CPLE14

1,000,000,000

Interest

R$ 0.03920949

Curitiba, July 24, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 23:44:05 UTC
