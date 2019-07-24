Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders

COPE
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registry No. 1431-1
SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common
SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"
LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Geração e Transmissão, paid interest on July 23, 2019, to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 4th Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:
|
Issuing Company
|
Issuance
|
Series
|
Asset
|
Outstanding
|
Event
|
Unit price
|
Debentures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A.
|
4th
|
Unique
|
CPLE14
|
1,000,000,000
|
Interest
|
R$ 0.03920949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Curitiba, July 24, 2019.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
