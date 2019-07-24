Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders

COPE

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Geração e Transmissão, paid interest on July 23, 2019, to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 4th Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. 4th Unique CPLE14 1,000,000,000 Interest R$ 0.03920949

Curitiba, July 24, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer