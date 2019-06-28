Log in
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(CPLE6)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders - Amortization and Interest Payment

06/28/2019

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, on June 28, 2019, paid amortization and interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 6nd Issuance of Simple Debentures, non- convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company

Issuance

Series

Asset

Outstanding

Event

Unit price

Debentures

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

6nd

Single

CPEL16

52,000

Amortization

R$ 10,000.000000

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

6nd

Single

CPEL16

52,000

Interests

R$ 1,680.196000

In addition, we inform because of this payment, the obligations related to this issue have terminated due to their maturity.

Curitiba, June 28, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 22:42:08 UTC
