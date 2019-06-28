Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders - Amortization and Interest Payment

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CVM Registry No. 1431-1
SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common
SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"
LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, on June 28, 2019, paid amortization and interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 6nd Issuance of Simple Debentures, non- convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:
|
Issuing Company
|
Issuance
|
Series
|
Asset
|
Outstanding
|
Event
|
Unit price
|
Debentures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companhia Paranaense de Energia
|
6nd
|
Single
|
CPEL16
|
52,000
|
Amortization
|
R$ 10,000.000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Companhia Paranaense de Energia
|
6nd
|
Single
|
CPEL16
|
52,000
|
Interests
|
R$ 1,680.196000
In addition, we inform because of this payment, the obligations related to this issue have terminated due to their maturity.
Curitiba, June 28, 2019.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
