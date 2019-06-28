Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders - Amortization and Interest Payment

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, on June 28, 2019, paid amortization and interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 6nd Issuance of Simple Debentures, non- convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Companhia Paranaense de Energia 6nd Single CPEL16 52,000 Amortization R$ 10,000.000000 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 6nd Single CPEL16 52,000 Interests R$ 1,680.196000

In addition, we inform because of this payment, the obligations related to this issue have terminated due to their maturity.

Curitiba, June 28, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer