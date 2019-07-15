Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders - Amortization and Interest Payment - Copel GeT

07/15/2019

COPE

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that its wholly-owned subsidiary Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. paid on July 15, 2019, amortization and interest referring to the last installment to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 2nd Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company

Issuance

Series

Asset

Outstanding

Event

Unit price

Debentures

Copel Geração e Transmissão S/A

2nd

Unique

CPGT12

100,000

Amortization

R$ 5,000.000000

Copel Geração e Transmissão S/A

2nd

Unique

CPGT12

100,000

Interest

R$ 386.402400

Curitiba, July 15, 2019.

Eduardo Vieira de Souza Barbosa

Chief Legal and Institutional Relations Officer acting as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 21:54:02 UTC
