Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment - Copel Holding

COPE

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ) No. 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registry No. 1431-1

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B308 - Common

SEC Registry (CUSIP) No. 20441B407 - Preferred "B"

LATIBEX Registry No. 29922 - Preferred "B"

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its debenture holders and the market in general that, paid on July 19, 2019, interest to the holders of the outstanding debentures of the 7th Issuance of Simple Debentures, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, as follows:

Issuing Company Issuance Series Asset Outstanding Event Unit price Debentures Companhia Paranaense de Energia 7th Unique CPLE17 600,000 Interest R$ 36.99173000

Curitiba, July 22, 2019.

Adriano Rudek de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer