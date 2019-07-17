Log in
Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Summary of the 186th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

0
07/17/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration no. 1431 - 1

SUMMARY OF THE MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-SIXTH

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: July 17, 2019 - 5 p.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary of the Meeting. 4.

MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION:

  1. The Board of Directors unanimously resolved, on the recommendation of the Statutory Audit Committee, to maintain the approval of transactions or set of transactions resulting from energy purchase and sale contracts under the conditions approved by the Board of Directors at its 2357th Meeting, dated 05.31.2019 and rectified by the 2364th Meeting 07.15.2019, observing the commutativity in the pricing of transactions between Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. and Copel Comercialização S.A.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ADRIANA ANGELA ANTONIOLLI; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; LUIZ CLAUDIO MAIA VIEIRA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; OLGA STANKEVICIUS COLPO; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

The full text of the minutes of the 186 t h Extraordinary Meeting of Copel's Board of Directors was drawn up in the Company's own book Nr . 10.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 21:44:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 455 M
EBIT 2019 2 768 M
Net income 2019 1 567 M
Debt 2019 9 196 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 8,96x
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 13 574 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 43,56  BRL
Last Close Price 50,60  BRL
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA65.30%3 564
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.60%100 768
ENEL27.89%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.16%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.42%62 512
IBERDROLA22.06%61 073
