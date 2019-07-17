Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Summary of the 186th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration no. 1431 - 1

SUMMARY OF THE MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-SIXTH

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: July 17, 2019 - 5 p.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; and DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary of the Meeting. 4.

MATTER DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTION:

The Board of Directors unanimously resolved, on the recommendation of the Statutory Audit Committee, to maintain the approval of transactions or set of transactions resulting from energy purchase and sale contracts under the conditions approved by the Board of Directors at its 2357th Meeting, dated 05.31.2019 and rectified by the 2364th Meeting 07.15.2019, observing the commutativity in the pricing of transactions between Copel Geração e Transmissão S.A. and Copel Comercialização S.A.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ADRIANA ANGELA ANTONIOLLI; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; LUIZ CLAUDIO MAIA VIEIRA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; OLGA STANKEVICIUS COLPO; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Secretary.

The full text of the minutes of the 186 t h Extraordinary Meeting of Copel's Board of Directors was drawn up in the Company's own book Nr . 10.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary