Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Paranaense de Energia    CPLE6   BRCPLEACNPB9

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA

(CPLE6)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Summary of the 187th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No: 1431 - 1

MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-SEVENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: 08.08.2019 - 4:00 p.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary. 4.

MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS:

  1. The Board of Directors, after analyzing the preliminary versions and the draft opinion sent by the Independent Audit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes, whose works are int the final revision stages and is expected to issue a final opinion by August 14, 2019, registered, in electronic means, that the final version of the 2Q19 Interim Financial Statements for Copel (Holding) will be acknowledged and resolved at a meeting convened for August 14, 2019, when the matter will be discussed between the Company and Deloitte.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ADRIANA ANGELA ANTONIOLLI; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; LUIZ CLAUDIO MAIA VIEIRA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; OLGA STANKEVICIUS COLPO; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary.

This is a free translation of the minutes of Copel's 187ht Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

drawn up in the Company's Book no. 10.

.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary

Disclaimer

COPEL - Companhia Paranaense de Energia published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 00:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
08:06pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Summary of the 187th Extraordinary Board of Di..
PU
08/02COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 19/19 - Fitch upgrades Copel's National Rat..
PU
07/29COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : 2019 Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
07/24COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Notice to Debenture Holders
PU
07/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Notice to Debenture Holders - Interest Payment..
PU
07/22COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : IR 18/19 - Mercado fio da Copel Distribuição c..
PU
07/18[6-K] REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER [RULE : - 18-07-19
PU
07/17COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Summary of the 186th Extraordinary Board of Di..
PU
07/17COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Paraná Day
PU
07/15COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA : Notice to Debenture Holders - Amortization and..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 14 817 M
EBIT 2019 2 658 M
Net income 2019 1 500 M
Debt 2019 9 463 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 9,12x
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
EV / Sales2019 1,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 13 877 M
Chart COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA
Duration : Period :
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE EN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 47,08  BRL
Last Close Price 51,03  BRL
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Pimentel Slaviero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauricío Schulman Chairman
Adriano Rudek de Moura Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
George Hermann Rodolfo Tormin Independent Director
Rogério Perna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA56.46%3 422
NEXTERA ENERGY INC22.47%101 987
ENEL21.61%70 031
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.94%64 729
IBERDROLA25.22%62 778
SOUTHERN COMPANY30.81%60 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group