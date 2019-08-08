Companhia Paranaense de Energia : Summary of the 187th Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 76.483.817/0001-20

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

CVM Registration No: 1431 - 1

MINUTES OF THE ONE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY-SEVENTH

EXTRAORDINARY BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

1. VENUE: Rua Coronel Dulcídio nº 800, Curitiba - PR. 2. DATE: 08.08.2019 - 4:00 p.m. 3. PRESIDING BOARD: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary. 4.

MATTERS DISCUSSED AND RESOLUTIONS:

The Board of Directors, after analyzing the preliminary versions and the draft opinion sent by the Independent Audit, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes, whose works are int the final revision stages and is expected to issue a final opinion by August 14, 2019, registered, in electronic means, that the final version of the 2Q19 Interim Financial Statements for Copel (Holding) will be acknowledged and resolved at a meeting convened for August 14, 2019, when the matter will be discussed between the Company and Deloitte.

5. SIGNATURES: MARCEL MARTINS MALCZEWSKI - Chairman; DANIEL PIMENTEL SLAVIERO - Executive Secretary; ADRIANA ANGELA ANTONIOLLI; CARLOS BIEDERMANN; GUSTAVO BONINI GUEDES; LEILA ABRAHAM LORIA; LUIZ CLAUDIO MAIA VIEIRA; MARCO ANTÔNIO BARBOSA CÂNDIDO; OLGA STANKEVICIUS COLPO; and DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES - Meeting Secretary.

This is a free translation of the minutes of Copel's 187ht Extraordinary Board of Directors' Meeting

drawn up in the Company's Book no. 10.

.

DENISE TEIXEIRA GOMES

Secretary