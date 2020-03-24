Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A.    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/24
5.8 BRL   --.--%
03/11COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Conselho Fiscal - Ata
PU
03/05COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : 4Q19 and 2019 Presentation
PU
03/04COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : CSN Announces 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 07:53pm EDT

2020 ANNUAL CALENDAR

Corporate Name

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Head Office Address

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3400 - 19° e 20º andar - Itaim Bibi - São

Paulo

Website

www.csn.com.br

Investor Relations Officer

Name: Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

E-mail: marcelo.ribeiro@csn.com.br

Phone: 55 11 3049-7454

Person responsible for the

Name: Leonardo Shinohara

Investor Relations Area (other

E-mail: leonardo.shinohara@csn.com.br

than the Investor Relations

Phone: 55 11 3049-7585

Officer)

Newspapers (and locations) in

Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo

which its corporate documents

Folha de São Paulo - Regional Issue

are published

A - Mandatory Schedule

Complete Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via IPE system

03/04/2020

Standardized Financial Statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

03/04/2020

Annual Financial Statements translated into English for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via IPE system

03/29/2020

Reference Form for the current fiscal year

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

05/14/2020

Interim Financial Information (ITR)

EVENT - Disclosure via ENET

DATE

Referring to the 1st quarter

05/06/2020

Referring to the 2nd quarter

08/05/2020

Referring to the 3rd quarter

11/04/2020

1

Interim Financial Information translated into English

EVENT - Disclosure via IPE system

DATE

Referring to the 1st quarter

06/05/2020

Referring to the 2nd quarter

09/04/2020

Referring to the 3rd quarter

12/04/2020

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

04/30/2020

B - Optional Schedule

(Events already scheduled in the first presentation of the Annual Calendar)

Conference Call

EVENT

DATE

Date of the Conference Call: 2019 Results

03/05/2020

Date of the Conference Call: 1Q20 Results

05/07/2020

Date of the Conference Call: 2Q20 Results

08/06/2020

Date of the Conference Call: 3Q20 Results

11/05/2020

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Submission of Management Proposalvia IPE system

03/30/2020

Submission of Call Notice via IPE system

03/30/2020

Submission of summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting via IPE

04/30/2020

system

Board of Directors Meetings

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting

03/04/2020

Board of Directors' Meeting

05/06/2020

Board of Directors' Meeting

08/05/2020

Board of Directors' Meeting

09/30/2020

Board of Directors' Meeting

11/04/2020

Board of Directors' Meeting

12/09/2020

2

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 23:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACI
03/11COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Conselho Fiscal - Ata
PU
03/05COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : 4Q19 and 2019 Presentation
PU
03/04COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : CSN Announces 4Q19 Earnings Release
PU
02/19COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : CSN announces its 4Q19 Earnings Release Schedul..
PU
02/12COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
01/27COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Notice to the Market – Issuance of Notes
PU
01/27COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Issuance of Notes
PU
01/23COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Notice to the Market – Pricing of Notes
PU
01/23COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Pricing of Notes
PU
01/22COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Material Equ..
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 25 283 M
EBIT 2020 5 086 M
Net income 2020 2 089 M
Debt 2020 25 638 M
Yield 2020 7,98%
P/E ratio 2020 3,68x
P/E ratio 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
EV / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 8 005 M
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,70  BRL
Last Close Price 5,80  BRL
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro CFO & Executive Director-Investor Relations
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Fabiam Franklin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.-56.34%1 560
NUCOR-49.50%9 220
POSCO3.56%8 762
ARCELORMITTAL-53.95%7 829
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION1.14%7 498
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%4 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group