Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar

2020 ANNUAL CALENDAR
Corporate Name
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Head Office Address
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3400 - 19° e 20º andar - Itaim Bibi - São
Paulo
Website
www.csn.com.br
Investor Relations Officer
Name: Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
E-mail: marcelo.ribeiro@csn.com.br
Phone: 55 11 3049-7454
Person responsible for the
Name: Leonardo Shinohara
Investor Relations Area (other
E-mail: leonardo.shinohara@csn.com.br
than the Investor Relations
Phone: 55 11 3049-7585
Newspapers (and locations) in
Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo
Folha de São Paulo - Regional Issue
A - Mandatory Schedule
Complete Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via IPE system
03/04/2020
Standardized Financial Statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via ENET
03/04/2020
Annual Financial Statements translated into English for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via IPE system
03/29/2020
Reference Form for the current fiscal year
EVENT
DATE
Disclosure via ENET
05/14/2020
Interim Financial Information (ITR)
EVENT - Disclosure via ENET
DATE
Referring to the 1st quarter
05/06/2020
Referring to the 2nd quarter
08/05/2020
Referring to the 3rd quarter
11/04/2020
Interim Financial Information translated into English
EVENT - Disclosure via IPE system
DATE
06/05/2020
Referring to the 2nd quarter
Referring to the 3rd quarter
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
04/30/2020
B - Optional Schedule
(Events already scheduled in the first presentation of the Annual Calendar)
Conference Call
|
|
|
Date of the Conference Call: 2019 Results
03/05/2020
Date of the Conference Call: 1Q20 Results
05/07/2020
Date of the Conference Call: 2Q20 Results
08/06/2020
Date of the Conference Call: 3Q20 Results
11/05/2020
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
EVENT
DATE
Submission of Management Proposalvia IPE system
03/30/2020
Submission of Call Notice via IPE system
03/30/2020
Submission of summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting via IPE
04/30/2020
Board of Directors Meetings
EVENT
DATE
Board of Directors' Meeting
03/04/2020
Board of Directors' Meeting
05/06/2020
Board of Directors' Meeting
08/05/2020
Board of Directors' Meeting
09/30/2020
Board of Directors' Meeting
11/04/2020
Board of Directors' Meeting
12/09/2020
2
Disclaimer
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 23:52:08 UTC