Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : 2020 Corporate Events Calendar

Financials (BRL) Sales 2020 25 283 M EBIT 2020 5 086 M Net income 2020 2 089 M Debt 2020 25 638 M Yield 2020 7,98% P/E ratio 2020 3,68x P/E ratio 2021 4,14x EV / Sales2020 1,33x EV / Sales2021 1,31x Capitalization 8 005 M

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACI Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish

Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 12,70 BRL Last Close Price 5,80 BRL Spread / Highest target 219% Spread / Average Target 119% Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%

Managers Name Title Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro CFO & Executive Director-Investor Relations Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director Fabiam Franklin Director

Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. -56.34% 1 560 NUCOR -49.50% 9 220 POSCO 3.56% 8 762 ARCELORMITTAL -53.95% 7 829 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 1.14% 7 498 MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO --.--% 4 614