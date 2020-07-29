Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation
0
07/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT
Steel
Mining
Cement
Logistics
Energy
Earnings Presentation- 2Q20
July 29th, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS - 2Q20
Resilient financial
result face the
challenge
1 scenario.
Acceleration of
Deleveraging
3
2
Reprofiling
Financial
Liabilities
1 The Adjusted EBITDA achieved R$1,875 MM in 2Q20, even in face of the global and domestic scenario due to the pandemic.
2 Stretching with BB and CEF, in the amount of R$ 1.7 billion, as well as advances with private banks, generating an improvement in liquidity and debt profile
3 One-off increase in leverage due to currency devaluation, to be offset by growth in export revenues and new prepayment
2
Steel
Mining
Cement
Logistics
Energy
Consolidated Operational & Financial Indicators
ADJUSTED EBITDA EVOLUTION IN 2Q20
All segments contributed positively to the sharp increase in Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q20
EBITDA Impact by Segment(R$MM)
+44.7%
1,925
13
57
497
95%
∆ 2T20/1T20
1,331
27
9%
54%
∆ 2T20/1T20
∆ 2T20/1T20
Adjusted
Steel
Mining
Cement
Elimination/
Adjusted
EBITDA 1Q20
Expenses/Others
EBITDA 2Q20
4
FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Capex (R$MM)
Net Working Capital (R$MM)
5.959
3.826 3.581
446353367
2Q19 1Q20 2Q20
2Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Accounts Receivable Inventory Suppliers Others
Adjusted Cash Flow¹ (R$MM)
Adjusted Cash Flow ² (R$ MM)
1,925
465
(368)
(182)
(427)
1,413
856
1,413
506
Ajusted
EBITDA Joint
∆ Adjusted
Capex
Financial
Adjusted
EBITDA
Control.
Working
Result
Cash Flow
2Q20
Capital²
2Q20¹
2Q19 1Q20 2Q20
Adjusted free cash flow is calculated from adjusted EBITDA less EBITDA of joint ventures. Capex, Income tax, financial result and variation of working capital ¹, excluding the impact of Glencore's prepay. ²Adjusted Working Capital comprises the variation in NWC (+R$245 million), plus variation in long-term asset and liability accounts (-R$360 million) adjusted with favorable legal decision (+R$508 million) and
additional PIS/COFINS credits (+R$72 million) and disregarding the net variation of Income Tax and Social Contribution.
5
LEVERAGE AND LIQUIDITY
Strong cash generation prevented further increase in debt due to exchange rate variation and brought liquidity to its highest level in 4 years.
Liquidity and Leverage (R$Bi)
5.17x
4.78x
4.55x
5.09x
4.47x
4.07x
3.72x
3.81x
3.85x
4.10x
3.92x
3.77x
3.65x
3.64x
30.6
36.9
38.3
29.9
29.4
29.8
29.2
4.1
5.2
3.3
3.6
3.2
3.0
1.9
26.6
25.8
26.6
27.6
27.4
32.8
33.1
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Net Debt/EBITDA (R$)¹
Availabilities (R$ billion)
Net Debt/EBITDA (US$)¹
Net Debt (R$ billion)
Build-up Net Debt (R$MM)
(1,413)
1,475
(122)
268
108
32.804
33.120
Net Debt
Free
Advance
Others
Exchange
∆ Debt
Net Debt
1Q20
Cash
Glencore
Variation
MRS
2Q20
Flow
+ Net
Interests
Leverage Goals
2020 E
Net Debt/EBITDA: <3,75x
2021 YE
Net Debt:
Net Debt/EBITDA: <3,0x
¹Net Debt / EBITDA: For debt it considers the final dollar of each period and for net debt and EBITDA the average of the dollar.
6
²Considers Glencore prepayment of US$115MM
DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE
CSN continues to carry out initiatives to extend the average debt term and increase liquidity
Initiatives 2Q20:
Debt Renegotiation
Renegotiation with BB (may-20) about R$ 1,4 billion.
Renegotiation with CEF (jun-20) about R$300 million.
Amortization Schedule (R$ billion)
Renegotiation in advanced stages with the expectation of
conclusion within 3Q20
4.7
0.3
5.3
8.5
5.5
5.8
Cash¹
0.8
3.9
3.4
1.5
1.4
0.1
0.1
Liquidity
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
≥ 2029
¹IFRS: Not considering MRS participation (37,27%)
7
Steel
Mining
Cement
Logistics
Energy
Business Highlights
STEEL PERFORMANCE
2Q20 performance impacted by the drop in domestic sales due to the pandemic in April and May, but with a strong recovery in June.
Net Revenue (R$MM) and
Sales Volume (thousand tons)
Average Price (R$/ton)
19.4%
3,430
+10%
-137
3,154
3,108
(-12%)
1,161
1,117
1,140
-3%
1,072
390
298
1,003
3,660
3,542
3,440
322
365
(34%)
(27%)
(32%)
(30%)
388
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
(39%)
Net Revenue Revenue/ton
771
750
819
775
(73%)
(66%)
(70%)
(68%)
615
(61%)
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
EBITDA (R$MM) e Mg. EBITDA (%)
6%
8%
9%
+6%
225
298
316
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
EBITDA
Mg. EBITDA
9
STEEL COMPETITIVENESS
EBITDA per ton showed a strong evolution in 2Q20 due to the price readjustment, despite the drop in volume and the marginal increase in the cost of the slab in Brazilian reais.
Slab Cost
Slab Production Volume at UPV
571
459
(thousand tons)
389
-5%
+2%
BF3#
BF2#
2,201
2,036
2,082
stoppage in
production
normalization
may-20
3Q19
ending.
-3%
928
934
943
916
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
595
Slab Cost (R$/ton)
Slab Cost (US$/ton)
Performance Indicators
per ton (R$/t)
+21%
316
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
194
261
Production Volume
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
EBITDA/ton
10
MINING PERFORMANCE
Sales volume resumed a better pace in 2Q20, resulting in a strong evolution of EBITDA in the period.
Net Revenue (R$MM)
Total Sales Volume (million tons)
80.90
65.70
64.50
+63%
10.14
10.33
3,091
2,688
1,646
9.21
+38%
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
7.74
Net Revenue
Net Revenue per unit (US$/t)
5.61
EBITDA (R$MM) e Mg EBITDA (%)
65%
56%
53%
+54%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2,021
1,418
921
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
11
CEMENT PERFORMANCE
The Brazilian market showed strong growth in the last quarter (13% pm) reaching 24% in June compared to the same month of 2019. Prices also followed with a strong recovery.
Net Revenue (R$MM)
Cement Sales Volume - Monthly (Mt)
+18%
Brazil - 2019 x 2020
172
+13%
+24%
146
146
5.2
4.6
4.5
4.4
4.6
4.8
4.2
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
Adjusted EBITDA (R$MM) and
Adjusted margin EBITDA(%)
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
MAY
JUN
16%
10%
5%
27
7
14
2Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2019 2020
Adjusted EBITDA Mg EBITDA (%)
