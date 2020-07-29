Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation

Log in
07/29/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Steel

Mining

Cement

Logistics

Energy

Earnings Presentation- 2Q20

July 29th, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS - 2Q20

Resilient financial

result face the

challenge

1 scenario.

Acceleration of

Deleveraging

3

2

Reprofiling

Financial

Liabilities

1 The Adjusted EBITDA achieved R$1,875 MM in 2Q20, even in face of the global and domestic scenario due to the pandemic.

2 Stretching with BB and CEF, in the amount of R$ 1.7 billion, as well as advances with private banks, generating an improvement in liquidity and debt profile

3 One-off increase in leverage due to currency devaluation, to be offset by growth in export revenues and new prepayment

2

Steel

Mining

Cement

Logistics

Energy

Consolidated Operational & Financial Indicators

ADJUSTED EBITDA EVOLUTION IN 2Q20

All segments contributed positively to the sharp increase in Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q20

EBITDA Impact by Segment(R$MM)

+44.7%

1,925

13

57

497

95%

∆ 2T20/1T20

1,331

27

9%

54%

∆ 2T20/1T20

∆ 2T20/1T20

Adjusted

Steel

Mining

Cement

Elimination/

Adjusted

EBITDA 1Q20

Expenses/Others

EBITDA 2Q20

4

FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Capex (R$MM)

Net Working Capital (R$MM)

5.959

3.826 3.581

446353367

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

Accounts Receivable Inventory Suppliers Others

Adjusted Cash Flow¹ (R$MM)

Adjusted Cash Flow ² (R$ MM)

1,925

465

(368)

(182)

(427)

1,413

856

1,413

506

Ajusted

EBITDA Joint

∆ Adjusted

Capex

Financial

Adjusted

EBITDA

Control.

Working

Result

Cash Flow

2Q20

Capital²

2Q20¹

2Q19 1Q20 2Q20

  • Adjusted free cash flow is calculated from adjusted EBITDA less EBITDA of joint ventures. Capex, Income tax, financial result and variation of working capital ¹, excluding the impact of Glencore's prepay. ²Adjusted Working Capital comprises the variation in NWC (+R$245 million), plus variation in long-term asset and liability accounts (-R$360 million) adjusted with favorable legal decision (+R$508 million) and

additional PIS/COFINS credits (+R$72 million) and disregarding the net variation of Income Tax and Social Contribution.

5

LEVERAGE AND LIQUIDITY

Strong cash generation prevented further increase in debt due to exchange rate variation and brought liquidity to its highest level in 4 years.

Liquidity and Leverage (R$Bi)

5.17x

4.78x

4.55x

5.09x

4.47x

4.07x

3.72x

3.81x

3.85x

4.10x

3.92x

3.77x

3.65x

3.64x

30.6

36.9

38.3

29.9

29.4

29.8

29.2

4.1

5.2

3.3

3.6

3.2

3.0

1.9

26.6

25.8

26.6

27.6

27.4

32.8

33.1

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Net Debt/EBITDA (R$)¹

Availabilities (R$ billion)

Net Debt/EBITDA (US$)¹

Net Debt (R$ billion)

Build-up Net Debt (R$MM)

(1,413)

1,475

(122)

268

108

32.804

33.120

Net Debt

Free

Advance

Others

Exchange

∆ Debt

Net Debt

1Q20

Cash

Glencore

Variation

MRS

2Q20

Flow

+ Net

Interests

Leverage Goals

2020 E

Net Debt/EBITDA: <3,75x

2021 YE

Net Debt:

Net Debt/EBITDA: <3,0x

¹Net Debt / EBITDA: For debt it considers the final dollar of each period and for net debt and EBITDA the average of the dollar.

6

²Considers Glencore prepayment of US$115MM

DEBT AMORTIZATION SCHEDULE

CSN continues to carry out initiatives to extend the average debt term and increase liquidity

Initiatives 2Q20:

Debt Renegotiation

  • Renegotiation with BB (may-20) about R$ 1,4 billion.
  • Renegotiation with CEF (jun-20) about R$300 million.

Amortization Schedule (R$ billion)

Renegotiation in advanced stages with the expectation of

conclusion within 3Q20

4.7

0.3

5.3

8.5

5.5

5.8

Cash¹

0.8

3.9

3.4

1.5

1.4

0.1

0.1

Liquidity

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

≥ 2029

¹IFRS: Not considering MRS participation (37,27%)

7

Steel

Mining

Cement

Logistics

Energy

Business Highlights

STEEL PERFORMANCE

2Q20 performance impacted by the drop in domestic sales due to the pandemic in April and May, but with a strong recovery in June.

Net Revenue (R$MM) and

Sales Volume (thousand tons)

Average Price (R$/ton)

19.4%

3,430

+10%

-137

3,154

3,108

(-12%)

1,161

1,117

1,140

-3%

1,072

390

298

1,003

3,660

3,542

3,440

322

365

(34%)

(27%)

(32%)

(30%)

388

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

(39%)

Net Revenue Revenue/ton

771

750

819

775

(73%)

(66%)

(70%)

(68%)

615

(61%)

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

EBITDA (R$MM) e Mg. EBITDA (%)

6%

8%

9%

+6%

225

298

316

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

EBITDA

Mg. EBITDA

9

STEEL COMPETITIVENESS

EBITDA per ton showed a strong evolution in 2Q20 due to the price readjustment, despite the drop in volume and the marginal increase in the cost of the slab in Brazilian reais.

Slab Cost

Slab Production Volume at UPV

571

459

(thousand tons)

389

-5%

+2%

BF3#

BF2#

2,201

2,036

2,082

stoppage in

production

normalization

may-20

3Q19

ending.

-3%

928

934

943

916

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

595

Slab Cost (R$/ton)

Slab Cost (US$/ton)

Performance Indicators

per ton (R$/t)

+21%

316

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

194

261

Production Volume

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

EBITDA/ton

10

MINING PERFORMANCE

Sales volume resumed a better pace in 2Q20, resulting in a strong evolution of EBITDA in the period.

Net Revenue (R$MM)

Total Sales Volume (million tons)

80.90

65.70

64.50

+63%

10.14

10.33

3,091

2,688

1,646

9.21

+38%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

7.74

Net Revenue

Net Revenue per unit (US$/t)

5.61

EBITDA (R$MM) e Mg EBITDA (%)

65%

56%

53%

+54%

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2,021

1,418

921

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

11

CEMENT PERFORMANCE

The Brazilian market showed strong growth in the last quarter (13% pm) reaching 24% in June compared to the same month of 2019. Prices also followed with a strong recovery.

Net Revenue (R$MM)

Cement Sales Volume - Monthly (Mt)

+18%

Brazil - 2019 x 2020

172

+13%

+24%

146

146

5.2

4.6

4.5

4.4

4.6

4.8

4.2

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

Adjusted EBITDA (R$MM) and

Adjusted margin EBITDA(%)

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

MAY

JUN

16%

10%

5%

27

7

14

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

2019 2020

Adjusted EBITDA Mg EBITDA (%)

Visit our website:

www.csn.com.br

Investor Relations:

Marcelo Ribeiro - CFO and IR Director

Investor Relations Team:

Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Henrique Triques and Guilherme Vinco

invrel@csn.com.br

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 13:35:06 UTC
