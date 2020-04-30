Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : ASM - Minutes

To approve, by a majority of the shareholders present, having counted 862,606,634 votes in favor, 27,126,927 against and 1,000 abstentions, the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, in the amount of R$ 1,789 .067,822.77 (one billion, seven hundred and

To approve, without reservations, after examination and discussion, by a majority of the shareholders present, having been counted 823,170,722 votes in favor, 26,854,339 votes against and 39,709,500 abstentions (i) Management Accounts; (ii) Financial Statements; and (iii) the Management Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as disclosed on March 4, 2020, on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa , Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Company's investor relations (www.csn.com.br/ri/) and published on March 20, 2020 in the Folha de São Paulo Newspaper - Regional Edition (pages 1 to 8) and in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo (pages 145 to 163).

Dispense the reading of the Financial Statements for the year ended 12/31/2019, the Management Report, the Opinion of the Independent Auditors and the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, considering that they are already known to all shareholders present

To approve the drawing up of these minutes in summary form and that their publication be made with the omission of the signatures of the shareholders present, as provided, respectively, §§ 1 and 2 of article 130 of Law 6,404 / 76 ("Lei das SA" ).

In compliance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, the Chairman announced that a total of 317 Remote Voting Ballots were received, containing votes related to the matters of the present Annual General Meeting, contained in the consolidated voting map, which was made available for consultation by the attending shareholders, and the Meeting waived its reading

6. Resolutions: The guidelines and voting declarations were filed at the Company's headquarters and initialed by the presiding officers, duly registered, with the following resolutions taken:

National Department of Business Registration and Integration - DREI, which recognize the Company's discretionary option to carry out its official publications in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) and or in the Official State Gazette (DOE) where its

To approve, by a majority of the shareholders present, having counted 862,979,222 votes in favor, 26,754,339 votes against and 1,000 abstentions, that the Company's publications will be made in the official vehicle "Official Gazette (DOU)" and no longer in the "Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo

Approve, by a majority of the shareholders present, having counted 809,758,046 votes in favor, 79,975,515 votes against and 1,000 abstentions, the overall annual remuneration of the administrators in the amount of up to R$ 85,579,786.00

headquarters are located (current item 1.3 Public Company Registration Manual, as established by IN DREI No. 71/2019), noting that, in this case, the Company will publish a notice to shareholders informing that the Company's publications will be published in the newspapers "Folha de São Paulo, Regional Edition" and "Diário Oficial da União (DOU)", indicating the date from which the publications will be made in the new official vehicle.

6.8. Approve the installation of the Company's Fiscal Council, due to the formulation of the request that deals with art. 161, Paragraph 2 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, by shareholders representing 63.97% of the voting capital, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 324/00. The Fiscal Council will consist of 03 (three) effective members and 03 (three) alternate members, which will operate until the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Continuous act, pursuant to § 4 of art. 161 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, the candidates nominated by Geração Futuro L Par Equity Investment Fund were voted in a separate vote by the minority shareholders, namely: Mr. VALMIR PEDRO ROSSI, Brazilian, married, bank employee, bearer of identity card RG nº 55.080.466-8, registered with the CPF under nº 276.266.790-91, resident and domiciled in the city of São Paulo / SP, as effective member, and Mrs. MARIA APARECIDA METANIAS HALLACK, Brazilian, married, civil engineer, bearer of Identity Card RG No. 6.283.390 SSP / SC, registered with the CPF under No. 045.824.818-50, resident and domiciled in Florianópolis / SC, as his alternate, with 145,040,152 votes cast for the candidates in question. The CFL shareholder forwarded to the Company, through a Remote Voting Ballot, a vote in this resolution, which, however, was not counted by the presiding board, considering that the said shareholder has a direct stake in the Company's parent company, in a qualified amount, by art. 243, Paragraph 5 of Law No. 6,404 / 76, as sufficient to assume a "significant influence", thus not fulfilling the requirements detailed by

CIRCULAR OFFICE / CVM / SEP / No. 2/2020 for participation in the electoral college of minority shareholders entitled to vote on that matter.

The following were elected by the controlling shareholders: (i) ANDRÉ COJI, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of identity card RG No. 8.782.472 and registered with the CPF/MF under No. 051.271.338-30, resident and domiciled in the city of São Paulo/SP, as effective member, and BEATRIZ SANTOS MARTINI Brazilian, single, production engineer, bearer of identity card RG No. 6.714.484 SSP/SP, registered with CPFJ / MF under number 007.749.248- 02, resident and domiciled in the city of São Paulo / SP, as his alternate; and (ii) TUFI DAHER FILHO, Brazilian, married, civil engineer, holder of RG Identity Card nº M-1,148,878 SSP / MG, registered with CPF / MF under nº 323.142.486-00, resident and domiciled in the city from São Paulo / SP, as

