Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : CSN announces its 3Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

CSN announces its 3Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

São Paulo, Brazil, October 14th, 2019 -CSN [B3: CSNA3, NYSE: SID], company that combines steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses, informs its 2Q19 Earnings Release Schedule.

3Q19 Earnings Release

Monday, October 28th, 2019 - after trading hours.

Conference Calls

English

July 31st, 2019

10:00 a.m. (US EDT)

11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)

Phone: +1 929 378-3440/ +1 516 300-1066

Code: CSN

Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999

Replay Code: 36699741

Webcast: click here Portuguese

July 31st, 2019

10:00 a.m. (US EDT)

11:00 a.m. (Brasília time))

Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971

Code: CSN

Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999

Replay code: 14107248

Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our websitehttp://ri.csn.com.br/en/. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Investor Relations Executive Officer

Phone: (11) 3049-7585

invrel@csn.com.br

http://ri.csn.com.br/en/

