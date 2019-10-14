Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : CSN announces its 3Q19 Earnings Release Schedule

CSN announces its 3Q19 Earnings Release Schedule
São Paulo, Brazil, October 14th, 2019 -CSN [B3: CSNA3, NYSE: SID], company that combines steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses, informs its 2Q19 Earnings Release Schedule.
3Q19 Earnings Release
Monday, October 28th, 2019 - after trading hours.
Conference Calls
English
July 31st, 2019
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time)
Phone: +1 929 378-3440/ +1 516 300-1066
Code: CSN
Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay Code: 36699741
Webcast: click here
Portuguese
July 31st, 2019
10:00 a.m. (US EDT)
11:00 a.m. (Brasília time))
Phone: +55 11 3127-4971 / +55 11 3728-5971
Code: CSN
Replay phone: +55 11 3127-4999
Replay code: 14107248
Webcast: click here
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our websitehttp://ri.csn.com.br/en/. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Investor Relations Executive Officer
Phone: (11) 3049-7585
invrel@csn.com.br
http://ri.csn.com.br/en/
About CSN
CSN is a highly integrated company, with steel, mining, cement, logistics and energy businesses. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a diversified range of high value-added steel products. Thanks to its integrated production system and exemplary management, CSN's production costs are among the lowest in the global steel sector.
