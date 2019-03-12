Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Description Amended Report of Foreign Issuer

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

National Steel Company

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3400, 20º andar

São Paulo, SP, Brazil

2019 ANNUAL CALENDAR

Corporate Name CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Head Office Address Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3400 - 19° e 20º andar - Itaim Bibi - São Paulo Website www.csn.com.br Investor Relations Officer Name: Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro E-mail:marcelo.ribeiro@csn.com.brPhone: 55 11 3049-7454 Person responsible for the Investor Relations Area (other than the Investor Relations Officer) Name: Leonardo Tatsuya Shinohara E-mail:leonardo.shinohara@csn.com.brPhone: 55 11 3049-7585 Newspapers (and locations) in which its corporate documents are published São Paulo State Official Gazette Folha de São Paulo - Regional Issue

A - Mandatory Schedule

Complete Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 EVENT DATE Disclosure via IPE system 2/20/2019

Standardized Financial Statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 EVENT DATE Disclosure via ENET 2/20/2019

Annual Financial Statements translated into English for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 EVENT DATE Disclosure via IPE system 3/26/2019

Reference Form for the current fiscal year EVENT DATE Disclosure via ENET 5/09/2019

Interim Financial Information (ITR) EVENT - Disclosure via ENET DATE Referring to the 1st quarter 5/08/2019 Referring to the 2nd quarter 7/31/2019 Referring to the 3rd quarter 10/30/2019 1

Interim Financial Information translated into English EVENT - Disclosure via IPE system DATE Referring to the 1st quarter 5/28/2019 Referring to the 2nd quarter 8/27/2019 Referring to the 3rd quarter 11/26/2019

Annual Shareholders' Meeting EVENT DATE Date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 4/26/2019

B - Optional Schedule

(Events already scheduled in the first presentation of the Annual Calendar)

Conference Call EVENT DATE Date of the Conference Call: 2018 Results 2/21/2019 Date of the Conference Call: 1Q18 Results 5/09/2019 Date of the Conference Call: 2Q18 Results 8/01/2019 Date of the Conference Call: 3Q18 Results 10/31/2019

Annual Shareholders' Meeting EVENT DATE Submission of the Management Proposal via IPE system 3/26/2019 Submission of the Call Notice via IPE system 3/26/2019 Submission of the summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting via IPE system 3/26/2019

Board of Directors Meetings EVENT DATE Date of the Board of Directors' Meeting 2/20/2019 Date of the Board of Directors' Meeting 5/08/2019 Date of the Board of Directors' Meeting 7/31/2019 Date of the Board of Directors' Meeting 9/25/2019 Date of the Board of Directors' Meeting 10/30/2019 Date of the Board of Directors' Meeting 12/11/2019 2

