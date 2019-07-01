Log in
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Description Amended Report of Foreign Issuer

07/01/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of July, 2019

Commission File Number 1-14732

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

National Steel Company

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3400, 20º andar

São Paulo, SP, Brazil 04538-132

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports

under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.Form 20-F___X___ Form 40-F_______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No ___X____

2019 ANNUAL CALENDAR

Corporate Name

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Head Office Address

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3400 - 19° e 20º andar - Itaim Bibi - São Paulo

Website

www.csn.com.br

Investor Relations Officer

Name: Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

E-mail: marcelo.ribeiro@csn.com.br

Phone: 55 11 3049-7454

Person responsible for the Investor

Name: Leonardo Tatsuya Shinohara

Relations Area (other than the Investor

E-mail: leonardo.shinohara@csn.com.br

Relations Officer)

Phone: 55 11 3049-7585

Newspapers (and locations) in which its

São Paulo State Official Gazette

corporate documents are published

Folha de São Paulo - Regional Issue

A - Mandatory Schedule

Complete Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via IPE system

2/20/2019

Standardized Financial Statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

2/20/2019

Annual Financial Statements translated into English for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via IPE system

3/26/2019

Reference Form for the current fiscal year

EVENT

DATE

Disclosure via ENET

5/09/2019

Interim Financial Information (ITR)

EVENT - Disclosure via ENET

DATE

Referring to the 1st quarter

5/08/2019

Referring to the 2nd quarter

7/30/2019

Referring to the 3rd quarter

10/28/2019

1

Interim Financial Information translated into English

EVENT - Disclosure via IPE system

DATE

Referring to the 1st quarter

5/28/2019

Referring to the 2nd quarter

8/30/2019

Referring to the 3rd quarter

11/29/2019

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting

4/26/2019

B - Optional Schedule

(Events already scheduled in the first presentation of the Annual Calendar)

Conference Call

EVENT

DATE

Date of the Conference Call: 2018 Results

2/21/2019

Date of the Conference Call: 1Q19 Results

5/09/2019

Date of the Conference Call: 2Q19 Results

7/31/2019

Date of the Conference Call: 3Q19 Results

10/29/2019

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Submission of Management Proposal via IPE system

3/26/2019

Submission of Call Notice via IPE system

3/26/2019

Submission of summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting via IPE system

3/26/2019

Board of Directors Meetings

EVENT

DATE

Board of Directors' Meeting

2/20/2019

Board of Directors' Meeting

5/08/2019

Board of Directors' Meeting

7/30/2019

Board of Directors' Meeting

9/25/2019

Board of Directors' Meeting

10/28/2019

Board of Directors' Meeting

12/11/2019

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 1, 2019

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

By:

/ S / Benjamin Steinbruch

Benjamin Steinbruch

Chief Executive Officer

By:

/ S / Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 20:57:07 UTC
