Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Description Amended Report of Foreign Issuer

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K/A
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
For the month of October, 2019
Commission File Number 1-14732
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
National Steel Company
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3400, 20º andar
São Paulo, SP, Brazil 04538-132
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports
under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.Form 20-F___X___ Form 40-F_______
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes _______ No ___X____
|
|
2019 ANNUAL CALENDAR
|
|
|
Corporate Name
|
CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
|
Head Office Address
|
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3400 - 19° e 20º andar - Itaim Bibi - São Paulo
|
Website
|
www.csn.com.br
|
Investor Relations Officer
|
Name: Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
|
|
E-mail: marcelo.ribeiro@csn.com.br
|
|
Phone: 55 11 3049-7454
|
|
|
Person responsible for the Investor
|
Name: Leonardo Tatsuya Shinohara
|
Relations Area (other than the Investor
|
E-mail: leonardo.shinohara@csn.com.br
|
Relations Officer)
|
Phone: 55 11 3049-7585
|
|
|
Newspapers (and locations) in which its
|
São Paulo State Official Gazette
|
corporate documents are published
|
Folha de São Paulo - Regional Issue
A - Mandatory Schedule
Complete Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure via IPE system
|
2/20/2019
|
|
|
Standardized Financial Statements (DFP) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure via ENET
|
2/20/2019
|
|
|
Annual Financial Statements translated into English for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure via IPE system
|
3/26/2019
|
|
|
Reference Form for the current fiscal year
|
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Disclosure via ENET
|
5/09/2019
|
|
|
Interim Financial Information (ITR)
|
|
EVENT - Disclosure via ENET
|
DATE
|
|
|
Referring to the 1st quarter
|
5/08/2019
|
Referring to the 2nd quarter
|
7/30/2019
|
Referring to the 3rd quarter
|
10/23/2019
1
Interim Financial Information translated into English
|
EVENT - Disclosure via IPE system
|
DATE
|
|
|
Referring to the 1st quarter
|
5/28/2019
|
Referring to the 2nd quarter
|
8/30/2019
|
Referring to the 3rd quarter
|
11/26/2019
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
4/26/2019
B - Optional Schedule
(Events already scheduled in the first presentation of the Annual Calendar)
Conference Call
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Date of the Conference Call: 2018 Results
|
2/21/2019
|
Date of the Conference Call: 1Q19 Results
|
5/09/2019
|
Date of the Conference Call: 2Q19 Results
|
7/31/2019
|
Date of the Conference Call: 3Q19 Results
|
10/24/2019
|
|
|
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission of Management Proposal via IPE system
|
3/26/2019
|
Submission of Call Notice via IPE system
|
3/26/2019
|
Submission of summary of the main resolutions or minutes of the Meeting via IPE system
|
3/26/2019
|
|
|
Board of Directors Meetings
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Board of Directors' Meeting
|
2/20/2019
|
Board of Directors' Meeting
|
5/08/2019
|
Board of Directors' Meeting
|
7/30/2019
|
Board of Directors' Meeting
|
9/25/2019
|
Board of Directors' Meeting
|
10/23/2019
|
Board of Directors' Meeting
|
12/11/2019
2
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: October 17, 2019
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
|
By:
|
/S/ Benjamin Steinbruch
Benjamin Steinbruch
Chief Executive Officer
|
By:
|
/S/ Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
