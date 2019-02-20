Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE nº 35-3.0039609.0

The

Securities Commission (CVM)

Rua Sete de Setembro, nº 111, 33º andar Centro - Rio de Janeiro / RJ

Att.: Mr. Guilherme Rocha Lopes Business Monitoring Manager 2

Ref .: Official Letter No. 38/2019 / CVM / SEP / GEA-2, dated February 18, 2019, requesting clarification on the news published in the media.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ("CSN" or "Company"), in accordance with the above-mentioned letter, which contents of the query are transcribed below, present the clarifications requested:

"1. We refer to the news posted on the UOL website on 02.17.2019 under the heading "CSN repeats Vale's mistake and keeps workers below dams", which includes, among others, the following information:

(i) CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) maintains an office, cafeteria and training room operating below the Vigia and Auxiliary of Vigia dams in Ouro Preto (MG);

(ii) the security of the two CSN dams in Ouro Preto "does not bring peace of mind," according to technicians from the Minas Gerais Public Prosecutor's Office who inspected them in July 2018. The Repórter Brasil had access to the 41 pages report that highlights the risk of the dams and challenges the analysis of the independent auditor hired by CSN which ensured the stability of both;

(iii) CSN undertook, in a letter signed with the Public Prosecutor's Office, in August of last year, to mischaracterize the Vigia's Auxiliary dam, but did not define a schedule. However, it maintained that it would keep Vigia's dam inactive to "contain sediments and clarify the water"; and

(iv) "The undersized plan does not even allow us to think about saving people. They are not given a chance to know the risk they are taking," says Congonhas's secretary of the Environment, Neylor Aarão.

2. In this respect, we require the manifestation on the veracity of the statements contained in the news and, if so, we request your manifestation on the reasons why you understood that the matter is not subject of Material Fact, pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02 .

3. In addition, in relation to the Auxiliar do Vigia dam, we request that you make it clear if the

Company intends to mischaracterize it, as reported, detailing the main, albeit preliminary, information regarding estimates of deadlines and amounts involved. "

The Company clarifies that the report mentioned in the news comes from a survey carried out by an expert from the Public Prosecutor's Office of Minas Gerais ("MP/MG"), which reinforced the technical recommendations previously made by the independent audit hired by CSN Mineração ("CMIN"). All these recommendations are being addressed by CMIN, according to the project presented to the MP/MG, respecting all the applicable legislation, including the complete mischaracterization of the Vigia Auxiliary Dam. However, it is premature to disclose any deadline/value, albeit in a preliminary way, since the next steps are still undergoing technical review due to the complexity of the entire process.

We are available for any further clarification that may be required.

São Paulo, February 19, 2019.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: February 19, 2019

Benjamin Steinbruch

Chief Executive Officer

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

