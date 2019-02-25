Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of February, 2019

Commission File Number 1-14732

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

National Steel Company

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3400, 20º andar

São Paulo, SP, Brazil

04538-132

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No ___X____

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE nº 35-3.0039609.0

The

Securities Commission (CVM)

Rua Sete de Setembro, nº 111, 33º andar Centro - Rio de Janeiro / RJ

Att.: Mr. Guilherme Rocha Lopes Business Monitoring Manager 2

Ref .: Official Letter No. 42/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-2, dated February 22, 2019, reiterating request for clarification.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ("CSN" or "Company"), in accordance with the above-mentioned letter, which contents of the query are transcribed below, present the clarifications requested:

"1. We refer to the Official Letter No. 42/2019/CVM/SEP/GEA-2, and the Notice to the Market in 02/19/2019."

2. In this respect, w e refer to the news posted on the UOL website on 02.17.2019 under the heading "CSN repeats Vale's mistake and keeps workers below dams.

3. Therefore, we request that you inform us if "(i) CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) maintains an office, cafeteria and training room operating below the dams of Vigia and Auxiliary of Vigia, in Ouro Preto (MG)".

The Company clarifies (i) maintains an office and cafeteria structures within the rescue zone of the Vigia Auxiliary Dam, and that said dam has a certificate of stability certified by an external auditor and low risk classification in accordance with applicable legislation, and this dam is already in the process of being mischaracterized, scheduled to end this year; and (ii) regarding the Vigia dam, we inform that no office structure, cafeteria and training room are in operation.

We are available for any further clarification that may be required.

São Paulo, February 22, 2019.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: February 22, 2019

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

By:

/ S / Benjamin Steinbruch

Benjamin Steinbruch

Chief Executive Officer

By:

/ S / Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.