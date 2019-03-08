Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Description Report of Foreign Issuer

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF nº 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE nº 35-3.0039609.0

The

Securities Commission (CVM)

Rua Sete de Setembro, nº 111, 33º andar Centro - Rio de Janeiro / RJ

Att.: Mr. Guilherme Rocha Lopes Business Monitoring Manager 2

Ref .: Official Letter No. 78/2019 / CVM / SEP / GEA-2, dated March 6, 2019, requesting clarification on the news published in the media.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ("CSN" or "Company"), in accordance with the above-mentioned letter, which contents of the query are transcribed below, present the clarifications requested:

"1. We refer to the news published on the website VALOR ECONÔMICO on 03.06.2019 under the heading "CSN hires Citi for anticipated sale of US$ 1billion dollars of iron ore", which includes, among others, the following information:

"Steelmaker CSN has hired Citi to find a buyer for its future iron ore flow, according to two sources. The amount required in the mandate exceeds US$ 1 billion.

This business is a key part of CSN's deleveraging strategy. "Streaming (iron ore anticipated sale) is crucial for the company to raise capital and is an amount more relevant than the deal with Glencore," one source says.

"The ideal is to make a tranche of just over US$ 1 billion, but there is an alternative of dividing in two tranches," said the other source. Citi and CSN declined to comment.

2. In this regard, we require the manifestation on the veracity of the statements contained in the news and, if so, we request your statement on the reasons why you understood that the matter of Material Fact is not addressed, pursuant to CVM Instruction 358 / 02. "

The Company clarifies that it has been informing the market about its debt reduction plan in its teleconferences of results. As already informed, the Company evaluates several alternatives, which includes the anticipated sale of iron ore through a streaming structure.

In this sense, the Company, through its subsidiary CSN Mineração SA, confirms the hiring of Citi Bank as financial advisor to evaluate strategic options of this nature, and at this time, it is premature to elaborate scenarios on the outcome of this process, and there is no fact which deserves disclosure to the market in accordance with the legislation in force.

We are at your disposal for any further clarification that may be required.

São Paulo, March 7, 2019.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: March 7, 2019

/ S / Benjamin Steinbruch

Benjamin Steinbruch

Chief Executive Officer

/ S / Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.