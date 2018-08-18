Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Material Fact - Extraordinary Dividend Payment

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the distribution of an extraordinary dividend in the amount of R$ 890,000,000.00 ("Extraordinary Dividend"), to be paid as of August 29, 2018.

The payment of the Extraordinary Dividend is part of the Company's effort to extend its financial liabilities, and has concomitantly concluded the negotiation of the main terms of its short-term debt reprofiling with Banco Bradesco.

In addition, the Company was informed by its controlling shareholders that they also reached an agreement regarding the main commercial conditions for the structural and long-term extension of its debts.

The consummation of the above is subject to the signing of definitive instruments, as well as the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions and corporate approvals by the Company, its controllers and by the bank.

The payment of the Extraordinary Dividend is part of the Company's effort to reduce its leverage to reach its short and medium term schedules, as recently announced to the market through its current assets sale program and constant operational improvement.

São Paulo, Aug 17th 2018.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer