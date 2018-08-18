Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional    CSNA3   BRCSNAACNOR6

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL (CSNA3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Material Fact - Extraordinary Dividend Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 01:31am CEST

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors approved, on this date, the distribution of an extraordinary dividend in the amount of R$ 890,000,000.00 ("Extraordinary Dividend"), to be paid as of August 29, 2018.

The payment of the Extraordinary Dividend is part of the Company's effort to extend its financial liabilities, and has concomitantly concluded the negotiation of the main terms of its short-term debt reprofiling with Banco Bradesco.

In addition, the Company was informed by its controlling shareholders that they also reached an agreement regarding the main commercial conditions for the structural and long-term extension of its debts.

The consummation of the above is subject to the signing of definitive instruments, as well as the fulfillment of certain precedent conditions and corporate approvals by the Company, its controllers and by the bank.

The payment of the Extraordinary Dividend is part of the Company's effort to reduce its leverage to reach its short and medium term schedules, as recently announced to the market through its current assets sale program and constant operational improvement.

São Paulo, Aug 17th 2018.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 23:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACI
01:31aCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Material Fact - Extraordinary Dividend Payment
PU
08/08COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL : Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/08COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Material Fact - Bank Rengotiation
PU
07/13COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Federal Register Extracts
AQ
07/11WEDNESDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Airlines
AQ
06/30COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Material Fact - Closing Sale CSN LLC
PU
06/28COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Consolidated remote voting map - for the ASM of..
PU
06/27ANGLO AMERICAN : Exclusive - Bahrain Steel says Anglo declared force majeure on ..
RE
06/27EXCLUSIVE : Bahrain Steel says Anglo declared force majeure on contract after sp..
RE
06/20COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Material Fact - CSN Environmental Authorization
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/27/2018) 
07/24ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / L : 00 pm (07/24/2018) 
07/0815 Brazilian Stocks Discussed (Video) 
06/08Brazil resource names turn green; Petrobras, Eletrobras +2% 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 21 002 M
EBIT 2018 4 458 M
Net income 2018 847 M
Debt 2018 24 633 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,99
P/E ratio 2019 9,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capitalization 12 543 M
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,34  BRL
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro CFO & Executive Director-Investor Relations
Fernando Perrone Independent Director
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL7.88%3 397
ARCELORMITTAL-7.12%28 866
POSCO--.--%24 874
NUCOR-3.88%20 107
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-24.34%18 820
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-25.09%14 878
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.