COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

(CSNA3)
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Material Fact - Glencore Contract

07/12/2019 | 10:25am EDT

12/07/2019

sid20190712_6k.htm - Generated by SEC Publisher for SEC Filing

6-K 1 sid20190712_6k.htm FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of July, 2019

Commission File Number 1-14732

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

National Steel Company

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3400, 20º andar

São Paulo, SP, Brazil

04538-132

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F _______

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes _______ No ___X____

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL ("Company" or "CSN"), in addition to the Material Fact released on February 20, 2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary, CSN Mineração SA ("CSN Mineração") has concluded negotiations for the amendment of its long-term iron ore supply contract with Swiss trading Glencore International AG ("Glencore").

The transaction involves prepayment to CSN Mineração of a new installment of up to US$ 250,000,000.00 related to an additional iron ore supply of approximately 10 million tons over 5 years. Disbursement will occur when certain conditions precedent are met, which are customary for this type of transaction.

This new tranche already reflects CSN's improved credit profile and lower financial cost and consists of a further step by the Company towards a healthy and sustainable capital structure as part of its deleveraging plan previously disclosed to the market.

São Paulo, July 12th 2019.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: July 12, 2019

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

By:

/S/ Benjamin Steinbruch

Benjamin Steinbruch

Chief Executive Officer

By:

/S/ Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 14:24:02 UTC
