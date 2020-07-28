Log in
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Material Fact - New Guidance

07/28/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35-3.0039609.0

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ("CSN" or "Company") hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general on projections update, as follow:

  1. Projection of reaching 3.75x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA indicator at the end of the 2020 annual balance sheet.
  2. Projection of reaching 3.00x in the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA indicator at the close of the 2021 annual balance sheet.
  3. Projection of reaching R$23,000 million in Net Debt at the close of the 2021 annual balance sheet.

CSN points out that the information disclosed in this document represents an estimate and involves market factors beyond CSN's control. Therefore, it does not constitute a promise of performance by the Company and/or its Management and may be subject to change.

São Paulo, July 28, 2020.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 21:55:10 UTC
