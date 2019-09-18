Log in
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Notice to Shareholders – Dividends Payment

09/18/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Notice to Shareholders - Dividends Payment

Considering that the Board of Directors of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, based on art. 31 of the By-Laws and art. 204 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$412,658,934.30 based on account of profits calculated in the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019, corresponding to R$0.299003394462 per share, to be attributed to the dividend minimum required by article 202 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, we hereby inform shareholders of the following:

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 01:56:04 UTC
