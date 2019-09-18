Log in
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

(CSNA3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 09/18
14.33 BRL   -2.25%
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Notice to the Market - Dividends

09/18/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE Number: 35-3.0039609.0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$0.299003394462 per share, totaling R$412,658,934.30, was approved. This amount is equivalent to 25% of net income for the first half of 2019, will be paid in anticipation of the minimum mandatory dividend referred to in article 202 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, being fully compatible with the Company's deleveraging targets.

The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of September 24, 2019 and dividends will be paid, without monetary restatement, as of September 30, 2019.

São Paulo, September 18, 2019.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 00:56:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 26 299 M
EBIT 2019 6 560 M
Net income 2019 3 634 M
Debt 2019 23 894 M
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 5,42x
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
Capitalization 19 777 M
Chart COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL
Duration : Period :
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 17,15  BRL
Last Close Price 14,33  BRL
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin Steinbruch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro CFO & Executive Director-Investor Relations
Fernando Perrone Independent Director
Yoshiaki Nakano Independent Director
Antonio Bernardo Vieira Maia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL65.84%4 935
ARCELORMITTAL-18.89%16 463
NUCOR2.47%16 095
POSCO--.--%16 061
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 844
NIPPON STEEL CORP-16.55%13 459
