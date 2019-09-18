Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Notice to the Market - Dividends

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 33.042.730/0001-04

NIRE Number: 35-3.0039609.0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$0.299003394462 per share, totaling R$412,658,934.30, was approved. This amount is equivalent to 25% of net income for the first half of 2019, will be paid in anticipation of the minimum mandatory dividend referred to in article 202 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, being fully compatible with the Company's deleveraging targets.

The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of September 24, 2019 and dividends will be paid, without monetary restatement, as of September 30, 2019.

São Paulo, September 18, 2019.

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Executive Director of Finance and Investor Relations