COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A.

(CSNA3)
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional : Notice to the Market – New date Annual Shareholders' Meeting

03/25/2020 | 07:18am EDT

Notice to the Market

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL hereby informs that the Administration has followed the recent developments related to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and constantly monitors the recommendation and determination of authorities.

Thus, in order to assess the situation with due caution, the Company informs that it will postpone the date of its Annual General Meeting, originally scheduled for April 24th, to April 30th.

The Company will keep the market informed of any necessary changes, in order to preserve the rights and physical integrity of its shareholders.

São Paulo, March 25th, 2020.

COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL

Marcelo Cunha Ribeiro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CSN - Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 11:17:05 UTC
