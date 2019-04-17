Log in
04/17/19: Information of Interest to the Market – Board election

04/17/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

For More Information Please Contact

Investor Relations

Carolina Burgos

Nicolás Gracia investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236

María José Rivas +562 2427 3445

INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET

Board Election

(Santiago, Chile, April 17th, 2019) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. ("CCU") announces that in the Shareholders' Meeting held on the same date, Andrónico Luksic Craig, Francisco Pérez Mackenna, Pablo Granifo Lavín, Rodrigo Hinzpeter Kirberg were elected as directors for a period of three years, Carlos Molina Solís, José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier, Hemmo Parson, Rory Cullinan and Vittorio Corbo Lioi, the latter being appointed as independent director in accordance with article 50 bis of Law 18,046.

Furthermore, under extraordinary session held today, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Andrónico Luksic Craig as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Carlos Molina Solis as Vice Chairman of the Board. In the same session, independent director Mr. Vittorio Corbo Lioi appointed as members of the Directors Committee, Mr. Francisco Pérez Mackenna and Mr. Carlos Molina Solís. As a result, the Directors Committee currently consists of Mr. Corbo, Pérez and Molina.

In accordance with the Sarbanes Oxley Act, the Board appointed as members of the Audit Committee Directors Mr. Vittorio Corbo Lioi and Mr. Carlos Molina Solís, and directors Mr. Francisco Pérez Mackenna and Mr. José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier as observers.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer industry and in Peru, in the pisco industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.

Disclaimer

CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 23:02:00 UTC
