04/17/19: Information of Interest to the Market – Board election

INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET

Board Election

(Santiago, Chile, April 17th, 2019) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. ("CCU") announces that in the Shareholders' Meeting held on the same date, Andrónico Luksic Craig, Francisco Pérez Mackenna, Pablo Granifo Lavín, Rodrigo Hinzpeter Kirberg were elected as directors for a period of three years, Carlos Molina Solís, José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier, Hemmo Parson, Rory Cullinan and Vittorio Corbo Lioi, the latter being appointed as independent director in accordance with article 50 bis of Law 18,046.

Furthermore, under extraordinary session held today, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Andrónico Luksic Craig as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Carlos Molina Solis as Vice Chairman of the Board. In the same session, independent director Mr. Vittorio Corbo Lioi appointed as members of the Directors Committee, Mr. Francisco Pérez Mackenna and Mr. Carlos Molina Solís. As a result, the Directors Committee currently consists of Mr. Corbo, Pérez and Molina.

In accordance with the Sarbanes Oxley Act, the Board appointed as members of the Audit Committee Directors Mr. Vittorio Corbo Lioi and Mr. Carlos Molina Solís, and directors Mr. Francisco Pérez Mackenna and Mr. José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier as observers.