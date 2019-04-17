04/17/19: Information of Interest to the Market – Final Dividend

For More Information Please Contact

INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET

(Santiago, Chile, April 17th, 2019) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today approved the distribution of a Final Dividend to be charged against 2018 Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company, in the amount of CLP 358.33030 per share (CLP 716.66060 per ADR), totaling CLP 132,404,074,974.

The dividend will be paid as of April 29th 2019 to all shareholders registered on the record date (the date of entitlement for the dividend payment), which falls on midnight on April 23th 2019.