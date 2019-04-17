04/17/19: Information of Interest to the Market – Final Dividend
0
04/17/2019 | 05:58pm EDT
For More Information Please Contact
Investor Relations
Carolina Burgos
Nicolás Gracia investor@ccuinvestor.com
Media
Marisol Bravo +562 2427 3236
María José Rivas +562 2427 3445
INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE MARKET
(Santiago, Chile, April 17th, 2019) - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today approved the distribution of a Final Dividend to be charged against 2018 Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company, in the amount of CLP 358.33030 per share (CLP 716.66060 per ADR), totaling CLP 132,404,074,974.
The dividend will be paid as of April 29th 2019 to all shareholders registered on the record date (the date of entitlement for the dividend payment), which falls on midnight on April 23th 2019.
CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits and wine industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer industry and in Peru, in the pisco industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's) and Coors Brewing Company.
CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:57:06 UTC