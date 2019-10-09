Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2019 Production, Volume Sold per Metal Results and 2019 Operating Guidance

No change to 2019 guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Page 3 of 3 3Q19 Volume Sold 3Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 9M19 (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 4,427 10,391 11,283 26,102 Tambomayo 16,360 27,468 26,568 70,396 La Zanja 12,621 5,521 6,335 24,477 Tantahuatay 26,191 34,455 49,095 109,741 El Brocal 2,178 2,457 3,817 8,452 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,834,669 2,923,280 2,415,985 7,173,934 El Brocal 592,139 1,228,153 804,700 2,624,992 Tambomayo 399,251 589,667 705,669 1,694,588 Julcani 633,567 585,840 649,276 1,868,683 Lead (MT) El Brocal 5,159 7,850 4,176 17,185 Uchucchacua 2,456 5,349 4,072 11,877 Tambomayo 1,551 1,794 2,084 5,429 Julcani 211 178 256 645 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 9,387 10,211 7,499 27,097 Uchucchacua 3,402 4,860 3,843 12,104 Tambomayo 1,979 2,000 2,070 6,050 Copper (MT) El Brocal 8,313 9,186 11,995 29,493 Realized Metal Prices 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 9M19 (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) (Actual) Gold (Oz) 1,301 1,303 1,493 1,373 Silver (Oz) 15.45 14.91 17.69 16.00 Lead (MT) 2,055 1,851 1,947 1,934 Zinc (MT) 2,813 2,875 1,961 2,584 Copper (MT) 6,122 6,077 5,584 5,889

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company's 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company's, Yanacocha's and Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to the Company's, Yanacocha's and Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.