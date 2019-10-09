Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2019 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 3Q19 production and volume sold.

3Q19 Production per Metal and 2019

Operating Guidance (100% basis) 1Q19

(Actual) 2Q19

(Actual) 3Q19

(Actual) 9M19

(Actual) Estimated

2019

(Updated) Estimated 2019

(Previous) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 5,949 10,764 10,721 27,434 37k - 45k 37k - 45k Tambomayo 24,034 24,610 21,740 70,384 90k - 110k 90k - 110k La Zanja 13,616 5,443 6,224 25,283 30k - 35k 25k - 35k Tantahuatay 26,273 34,766 49,683 110,722 150k - 170k 150k - 170k Yanacocha 144,423 139,077 142,654 426,154 510k* 510k* El Brocal 3,417 3,704 5,672 12,793 18k - 20k 25k - 30k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,996,439 3,083,290 2,684,854 7,764,583 11.5M - 12.5M 11.5M - 12.5M El Brocal 764,388 1,449,278 993,883 3,207,550 4.0M - 4.5M 4.5M - 5.5M Tambomayo 515,242 558,034 641,247 1,714,523 2.5M - 3.0M 2.5M - 3.0M Julcani 658,715 642,182 658,883 1,959,780 2.2M - 2.5M 2.2M - 2.5M Lead (MT) El Brocal 5,031 8,349 4,393 17,774 22.0k - 26.0k 22.0k - 26.0k Uchucchacua 2,959 5,795 4,708 13,461 20.0k - 21.0k 22.0k - 26.0k Tambomayo 1,946 1,883 1,497 5,325 6.5k -7.5k 4.0k - 5.0k Julcani 241 217 281 739 0.9k - 1.0k 0.9k - 1.0k Zinc (MT) El Brocal 10,467 12,476 8,968 31,911 50k - 53k 57k - 65k Uchucchacua 3,904 6,093 5,101 15,099 20k - 25k 20k - 25k Tambomayo 2,506 2,333 2,478 7,316 8k - 9k 6k - 8k Copper (MT) El Brocal 8,856 9,671 12,707 31,234 47K - 52K 47K - 52K * As announced by Newmont

3Q19 Production Comments

Gold Operations

Orcopampa:



No change to 2019 revised guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019.

Tambomayo:



No change to 2019 gold guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.



2019 guidance for Tambomayo’s lead and zinc production has increased due to Buenaventura’s mine plan approach which enables access to areas with higher grades and profitability.

La Zanja:



2019 guidance has increased due to higher gold extraction rates.

Coimolache:



No change to 2019 guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.

Silver Operations

Uchucchacua:



No change to revised 2019 silver guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019.



2019 lead guidance has decreased due to lower than expected grades.



The Company expects to increase silver production during the fourth quarter 2019 due to access to areas with higher silver grades.

Julcani:



No change to 2019 guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.

Base Metals Operations

El Brocal:



No change to 2019 copper guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.



2019 guidance for zinc production has been decreased due to prioritizing slope stability in the interest of safety during the third quarter 2019. This area will be fully exploited during 2020.

3Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q19

(Actual) 2Q19

(Actual) 3Q19

(Actual) 9M19

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 4,427 10,391 11,283 26,102 Tambomayo 16,360 27,468 26,568 70,396 La Zanja 12,621 5,521 6,335 24,477 Tantahuatay 26,191 34,455 49,095 109,741 El Brocal 2,178 2,457 3,817 8,452 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,834,669 2,923,280 2,415,985 7,173,934 El Brocal 592,139 1,228,153 804,700 2,624,992 Tambomayo 399,251 589,667 705,669 1,694,588 Julcani 633,567 585,840 649,276 1,868,683 Lead (MT) El Brocal 5,159 7,850 4,176 17,185 Uchucchacua 2,456 5,349 4,072 11,877 Tambomayo 1,551 1,794 2,084 5,429 Julcani 211 178 256 645 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 9,387 10,211 7,499 27,097 Uchucchacua 3,402 4,860 3,843 12,104 Tambomayo 1,979 2,000 2,070 6,050 Copper (MT) El Brocal 8,313 9,186 11,995 29,493 Realized Metal Prices 1Q19

(Actual) 2Q19

(Actual) 3Q19

(Actual) 9M19

(Actual) Gold (Oz) 1,301 1,303 1,493 1,373 Silver (Oz) 15.45 14.91 17.69 16.00 Lead (MT) 2,055 1,851 1,947 1,934 Zinc (MT) 2,813 2,875 1,961 2,584 Copper (MT) 6,122 6,077 5,584 5,889

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005764/en/