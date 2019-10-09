Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2019 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 3Q19 production and volume sold.
3Q19 Production per Metal and 2019 Operating Guidance (100% basis)
1Q19
(Actual)
2Q19
(Actual)
3Q19
(Actual)
9M19
(Actual)
Estimated
2019
(Updated)
Estimated 2019
(Previous)
Gold (Oz.)
Orcopampa
5,949
10,764
10,721
27,434
37k - 45k
37k - 45k
Tambomayo
24,034
24,610
21,740
70,384
90k - 110k
90k - 110k
La Zanja
13,616
5,443
6,224
25,283
30k - 35k
25k - 35k
Tantahuatay
26,273
34,766
49,683
110,722
150k - 170k
150k - 170k
Yanacocha
144,423
139,077
142,654
426,154
510k*
510k*
El Brocal
3,417
3,704
5,672
12,793
18k - 20k
25k - 30k
Silver (Oz.)
Uchucchacua
1,996,439
3,083,290
2,684,854
7,764,583
11.5M - 12.5M
11.5M - 12.5M
El Brocal
764,388
1,449,278
993,883
3,207,550
4.0M - 4.5M
4.5M - 5.5M
Tambomayo
515,242
558,034
641,247
1,714,523
2.5M - 3.0M
2.5M - 3.0M
Julcani
658,715
642,182
658,883
1,959,780
2.2M - 2.5M
2.2M - 2.5M
Lead (MT)
El Brocal
5,031
8,349
4,393
17,774
22.0k - 26.0k
22.0k - 26.0k
Uchucchacua
2,959
5,795
4,708
13,461
20.0k - 21.0k
22.0k - 26.0k
Tambomayo
1,946
1,883
1,497
5,325
6.5k -7.5k
4.0k - 5.0k
Julcani
241
217
281
739
0.9k - 1.0k
0.9k - 1.0k
Zinc (MT)
El Brocal
10,467
12,476
8,968
31,911
50k - 53k
57k - 65k
Uchucchacua
3,904
6,093
5,101
15,099
20k - 25k
20k - 25k
Tambomayo
2,506
2,333
2,478
7,316
8k - 9k
6k - 8k
Copper (MT)
El Brocal
8,856
9,671
12,707
31,234
47K - 52K
47K - 52K
* As announced by Newmont
3Q19 Production Comments
Gold Operations
Orcopampa:
No change to 2019 revised guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019.
Tambomayo:
No change to 2019 gold guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.
2019 guidance for Tambomayo’s lead and zinc production has increased due to Buenaventura’s mine plan approach which enables access to areas with higher grades and profitability.
La Zanja:
2019 guidance has increased due to higher gold extraction rates.
Coimolache:
No change to 2019 guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.
Silver Operations
Uchucchacua:
No change to revised 2019 silver guidance as announced in the second quarter 2019.
2019 lead guidance has decreased due to lower than expected grades.
The Company expects to increase silver production during the fourth quarter 2019 due to access to areas with higher silver grades.
Julcani:
No change to 2019 guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.
Base Metals Operations
El Brocal:
No change to 2019 copper guidance as announced at the beginning of the year.
2019 guidance for zinc production has been decreased due to prioritizing slope stability in the interest of safety during the third quarter 2019. This area will be fully exploited during 2020.
3Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)
1Q19 (Actual)
2Q19 (Actual)
3Q19 (Actual)
9M19 (Actual)
Gold (Oz.)
Orcopampa
4,427
10,391
11,283
26,102
Tambomayo
16,360
27,468
26,568
70,396
La Zanja
12,621
5,521
6,335
24,477
Tantahuatay
26,191
34,455
49,095
109,741
El Brocal
2,178
2,457
3,817
8,452
Silver (Oz.)
Uchucchacua
1,834,669
2,923,280
2,415,985
7,173,934
El Brocal
592,139
1,228,153
804,700
2,624,992
Tambomayo
399,251
589,667
705,669
1,694,588
Julcani
633,567
585,840
649,276
1,868,683
Lead (MT)
El Brocal
5,159
7,850
4,176
17,185
Uchucchacua
2,456
5,349
4,072
11,877
Tambomayo
1,551
1,794
2,084
5,429
Julcani
211
178
256
645
Zinc (MT)
El Brocal
9,387
10,211
7,499
27,097
Uchucchacua
3,402
4,860
3,843
12,104
Tambomayo
1,979
2,000
2,070
6,050
Copper (MT)
El Brocal
8,313
9,186
11,995
29,493
Realized Metal Prices
1Q19 (Actual)
2Q19 (Actual)
3Q19 (Actual)
9M19 (Actual)
Gold (Oz)
1,301
1,303
1,493
1,373
Silver (Oz)
15.45
14.91
17.69
16.00
Lead (MT)
2,055
1,851
1,947
1,934
Zinc (MT)
2,813
2,875
1,961
2,584
Copper (MT)
6,122
6,077
5,584
5,889
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua* , Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).
For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.