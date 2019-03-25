Log in
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BUENAVC1)
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : 2019 Corporate Presentation

03/25/2019

Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to information about costs applicable to sales, general and administrative expenses; production volumes; current expectations on the timing, extent and success of exploration; development and metallurgical sampling activities, the timing and success of mining operations and the optimization of mine plans. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained within said information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, the price of commodities; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and other risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the BVN's form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and available atwww.sec.gov. Readers are urged to read these materials. Buenaventura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

Agenda

I.

Board Members and Management Team

II.

Peru - Political and Economic Outlook

III.

Company Overview and Strategy

IV.

Operations

V.

Projects

VI.

Financial Results

VII.

. Closing Remarks

Board Members

Roque Benavides Chairman of the Board

  • Civil Engineer

  • Corporate Governance

Felipe Ortiz de Zeballos Director

  • Industrial Engineer

  • Audit Committee

  • Founder of the consultant Company APOYO - Think Tank

Diego De La Torre Director

  • Business Administrator

  • Corporate Governance

  • President of the United Nations Global Pact in Peru

José Miguel Morales Director

  • Lawyer

  • Corporate Governance

  • Chairman of Sociedad Minera El Brocal

William H. Champion Director

  • Chemical Engineer

  • Technical Operating Affairs

  • Former President of Phelps Dodge Chile

Nicole Bernex Director

  • Geographist professor

  • Social/ Environmental Affairs

Management Team

Juan Carlos Ortiz (48)

Chief Operating Officer

  • Mining Engineer

  • Master of Engineering

Disclaimer

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 20:09:11 UTC
