COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : 2Q19 Corporate Presentation

2019 Corporate Presentation
Cautionary Statement
This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to information about costs applicable to sales, general and administrative expenses; production volumes; current expectations on the timing, extent and success of exploration; development and metallurgical sampling activities, the timing and success of mining operations and the optimization of mine plans. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained within said information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, the price of commodities; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and other risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the BVN's form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and available at www.sec.gov . Readers are urged to read these materials. Buenaventura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.
Peru - Political Outlook
OCDE vs Peru
|
|
Macroeconomic
|
|
|
Environment
|
OCDE Average
|
|
7
|
Peru
|
|
6
|
|
|
5
|
|
Sophistication
|
4
|
Institutional
|
of Markets
|
3
|
Framework
|
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|
Labor
|
|
Infrastructure
|
Market
|
|
|
|
|
Human
|
|
|
Capital
|
3
Source: World Economic Forum 2017 - 2018 / Ministry of Econonomy and Finance of Peru
|
Peruvian Outlook
|
:NYSE
|
|
BVN
USA
China
BVN's Operations
and Projects
Peru
|
Growing Economy with Low Inflation Rates
|
Peru: Global Leader in the Mining Industry(1)
|
2008 - 2018 Average
|
6°
|
2°
|
2°
|
2°
|
4°
|
1.8; 28.9
|
30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
(%)'18
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
18%
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation
|
'08 -
|
|
1.6; 5.9
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
% of World
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0; 4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
3.4; 4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9; 3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Copper
|
Zinc
|
Lead
|
Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ranking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real GDP Average '08 - '18 (%)
|
|
Source: Ministry of Econonomy and Finance of Peru and Diario Gestión - JP Morgan
|
4
|
Unparalleled Track-Record
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 22:29:02 UTC