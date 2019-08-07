Log in
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BUENAVC1)
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : 2Q19 Corporate Presentation

08/07/2019

2019 Corporate Presentation

Cautionary Statement

This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to information about costs applicable to sales, general and administrative expenses; production volumes; current expectations on the timing, extent and success of exploration; development and metallurgical sampling activities, the timing and success of mining operations and the optimization of mine plans. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained within said information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, the price of commodities; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and other risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the BVN's form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and available at www.sec.gov . Readers are urged to read these materials. Buenaventura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

BVN :NYSE

2

Peru - Political Outlook

OCDE vs Peru

Macroeconomic

Environment

OCDE Average

7

Peru

6

5

Sophistication

4

Institutional

of Markets

3

Framework

2

1

0

Labor

Infrastructure

Market

Human

Capital

3

Source: World Economic Forum 2017 - 2018 / Ministry of Econonomy and Finance of Peru

BVN :NYSE

3

Peruvian Outlook

:NYSE

BVN

USA

China

BVN's Operations

and Projects

Peru

Growing Economy with Low Inflation Rates

Peru: Global Leader in the Mining Industry(1)

2008 - 2018 Average

1.8; 28.9

30.0

Average

(%)'18

8.0

6.0

18%

12%

Inflation

'08 -

1.6; 5.9

10%

7%

4%

% of World

2.0; 4.3

Reserves

4.0

3.4; 4.0

2.9; 3.1

Global

4

Gold

Silver

Copper

Zinc

Lead

Production

2.0

Ranking

1.0

2.0

3.0

4.0

5.0

6.0

Real GDP Average '08 - '18 (%)

Source: Ministry of Econonomy and Finance of Peru and Diario Gestión - JP Morgan

4

Unparalleled Track-Record

BVN :NYSE

5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 22:29:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 973 M
EBIT 2019 18,4 M
Net income 2019 121 M
Debt 2019 322 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 1 168 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 15,43  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Víctor Esteban Gobitz Colchado President & Chief Executive Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Leandro García Raggio Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
José Miguel Morales Dasso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.-5.64%3 929
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION7.99%31 148
BARRICK GOLD CORP26.53%30 869
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED65.05%18 688
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 863
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD29.67%13 345
