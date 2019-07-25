COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura announces second quarter and 6 month 2019 results

Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Results Lima, Peru, July 25, 2019 - Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q19) and six-month (6M19) period ended June 30, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$). Second Quarter 2019 Highlights: During 2Q19, Buenaventura generated US$ 11.2 million in additional EBITDA through the Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program, in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year (please see page 6 for more details). Through this program, BVN is increasing the efficiency of its Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, Orcopampa and El Brocal mines.

2Q19 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 45.7 million, compared to US$ 87.4 million reported in 2Q18, primarily due to a reduction in volume sold at the Company's Orcopampa and La Zanja mines. This represents a positive sequential quarterly trend. 2Q19 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 128.4 million, compared to US$ 190.1 million in 2Q18.

2Q19 capital expenditures were US$ 28.8 million, compared to US$ 31.2 million for the same period in 2018. This is in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year considering the heavy rains during the 1Q19.

2Q19 net income was US$ 9.7 million, compared to a net income of US$ 41.3 for the same period in 2018.

The portfolio of greenfield projects continued to advance well during the quarter. Buenaventura expects to declare San Gabriel (Au), Yumpaq (Ag) and Trapiche (Cu) ore reserves during 6M20.

At Cerro Verde, the concentrator facilities continued to perform well during 2Q19, with an average throughput rate of 407,700 metric ore tons per day in the second quarter. Cerro Verde maintained a robust cash position during 6M19.

At Cerro Verde, the concentrator facilities continued to perform well during 2Q19, with an average throughput rate of 407,700 metric ore tons per day in the second quarter. Cerro Verde maintained a robust cash position during 6M19. At Yanacocha, performance during the quarter was above expectations, with less transitional ore sent to the leaching PAD. Also, maintaining a significant cash position. Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures): 2Q19 2Q18 Var% 6M19 6M18 Var% Total Revenues 216.1 317.5 -32% 402.2 629.7 -36% Operating Profit -15.3 20.2 N.A. -42.4 61.5 N.A. EBITDA Direct 45.7 87.4 -48% 72.5 185.9 -61% Operations Adjusted EBITDA 128.4 190.1 -32% 285.6 364.2 -22% (Inc Associates) Net Income 9.7 41.3 -77% 37.0 69.7 -47% EPS* 0.04 0.16 -77% 0.15 0.27 -47% (*) As of June 30, 2019 Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,190.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Second Quarter 2019 Results Page 2 of 25 Operating Revenues 2Q19 net sales were US$ 210.8 million, compared to US$ 312.8 million reported in 2Q18. This was primarily due to a 48% YoY decrease in volumes sold of gold and a 25% YoY decrease in silver. Further, this was also due to lower prices of silver (9%), lead (21%), zinc (5%) and copper (9%). Royalty income increased 14% in the 2Q19; to US$ 5.4 million in 2Q19 from US$ 4.7 million in 2Q18. This was due to a 12% increase in revenues at Yanacocha. Operating Highlights 2Q19 2Q18 Var% 6M19 6M18 Var% Net Sales 210.8 312.8 -33% 391.4 620.5 -37% (in millions of US$) Average Realized Gold Price 1,303 1,294 1% 1,302 1,320 -1% (US$/oz) (1) (2) Average Realized Gold Price 1,308 1,298 1% 1,306 1,320 -1% (US$/oz) Inc. Affiliates (2)(3) Average Realized Silver 14.91 16.37 -9% 15.12 16.29 -7% Price (US$/oz) (1) (2) Average Realized Lead Price 1,851 2,353 -21% 1,929 2,487 -22% (US$/MT) (1) (2) Average Realized 2,875 3,018 -5% 2,847 3,238 -12% Zinc Price (US$/MT) (1) (2) Average Realized Copper 6,077 6,656 -9% 6,098 6,757 -10% Price (US$/MT) (1) (2) Volume Sold 2Q19 2Q18 Var% 6M19 6M18 Var% Consolidated Gold Oz (1) 45,854 87,488 -48% 81,441 181,608 -55% Gold Oz Inc. Associated 118,686 152,004 -22% 224,910 304,242 -26% Companies (3) Consolidated Silver Oz (1) 5,342,779 7,103,081 -25% 8,844,458 12,974,769 -32% Consolidated Lead MT (1) 15,171 10,611 43% 24,549 18,522 33% Consolidated Zinc MT (1) 17,070 17,024 0% 31,839 34,585 -8% Consolidated Copper MT (1) 9,189 10,534 -13% 17,507 20,417 -14% Buenaventura Consolidated includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal. The realized price takes into account the adjustments of quotational periods. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache and 43.65% of Yanacocha.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Second Quarter 2019 Results Page 3 of 25 Production and Operating Costs Buenaventura's 2Q19 equity gold production was 40,598 ounces, compared to 78,858 reported in 2Q18, primarily due a 70% YoY decrease in production at Orcopampa (due to De-Bottlenecking prioritization) and a 65% YoY decrease in production at La Zanja (as budgeted). Silver equity production decreased by 22% compared to 2Q18, primarily due to a 50% decrease in production at the Tambomayo mine and a 23% decrease at the Uchucchacua mine; both due to lower grades. Lead equity production increased by 43% compared to 2Q18, primarily due to a 78% increase in production at the El Brocal mine and a 22% increase at the Uchucchacua mine. Buenaventura´s 6M19 equity gold production was 79,935 ounces, compared to 166,475 reported in 6M18. This was primarily due to a 78% YoY decrease in production at Orcopampa and a 43% YoY decrease in production at La Zanja. Silver equity production decreased by 22% compared to 6M18, primarily due to a 50% decrease in production at the Tambomayo mine and a 23% decrease at the Uchucchacua mine. Lead equity production increased by 23% compared to 6M18, primarily due to a 59% increase in production at the El Brocal mine. Equity Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var% 6M19 6M18 Var% Gold Oz Direct Operations(1) 40,598 78,858 -49% 79,935 166,475 -52% Gold Oz including Associated(2) 115,245 147,718 -22% 228,157 295,225 -23% Companies Silver Oz Direct Operations(1) 5,187,170 6,627,550 -22% 8,856,414 13,294,295 -33% Silver Oz including Associated 5,516,353 7,030,266 -22% 9,511,204 14,261,589 -33% Companies Lead MT 13,023 9,142 42% 21,259 17,266 23% Zinc MT 16,090 15,616 3% 28,930 32,181 -10% Copper MT Direct Operations(1) 5,989 6,905 -13% 11,473 13,382 -14% Copper MT including Associated 27,167 30,099 -10% 55,840 58,213 -4% Companies Consolidated Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var% 6M19 6M18 Var% Gold Oz(3) 44,582 88,494 -50% 91,629 187,141 -51% Silver Oz(3) 5,751,519 7,023,637 -18% 9,738,672 14,005,824 -30% Lead MT(3) 16,244 10,955 48% 26,420 20,520 29% Zinc MT(3) 20,902 20,381 3% 37,779 42,267 -11% Copper MT(3) 9,719 11,215 -13% 18,618 21,735 -14% Buenaventura's Direct Operations includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja and 61.43% of El Brocal. Based on 100% of Buenaventura´s operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja, 61.43% of el Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache and 43.65% of Yanacocha. Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Second Quarter 2019 Results Page 4 of 25 Tambomayo (100% owned by Buenaventura) Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold Oz 24,610 31,173 -21% 48,643 64,866 -25% Silver Oz 558,034 1,106,694 -50% 1,073,277 2,126,610 -50% Cost Applicable to Sales 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold US$/Oz 558 547 2% 617 536 15% 2Q19 year on year gold production at Tambomayo decreased 21%, mainly due to lower ore grades and reduced recovery rates. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18. Second quarter 2019 gold inventory generated exceeded expectations. The Company expects to sell this inventory during the third quarter 2019. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 90k - 110k ounces and silver production guidance is 2.5M - 3.0M ounces. Orcopampa (100% owned by Buenaventura) Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold Oz 10,764 35,694 -70% 16,713 75,681 -78% Silver Oz 7,312 139,404 -95% 10,499 225,406 -95% Cost Applicable to Sales 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold US$/Oz 1,563 910 72% 1,834 886 107% The decrease in 2Q19 gold production at Orcopampa was primarily due to prioritizing the De- Bottlenecking Program over ore extraction. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) increased to 1,563 US$/Oz in 2Q19, compared to 910 US$/Oz in 2Q18, primarily due to a decrease in volume sold. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 37k - 45k ounces. La Zanja (53.06% owned by Buenaventura) Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold Oz 5,443 15,660 -65% 19,060 33,382 -43% Silver Oz 11,422 48,616 -77% 60,604 113,029 -46% Cost Applicable to Sales 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold US$/Oz 1,471 941 56% 1,115 979 14% 2Q19 gold production decreased by 65% year on year, in-line with the Company's guidance released at the beginning of 2019. 2Q19 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) was 1,471 US$/Oz; a 56% increase compared to 941 US$/Oz in 2Q18, mainly due to lower volume sold (68%).

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Second Quarter 2019 Results Page 5 of 25 Gold production guidance for 2019 is 25k - 35k ounces. Coimolache (40.10% owned by Buenaventura) Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold Oz 34,766 39,557 -12% 61,039 69,473 -12% Silver Oz 145,567 182,731 -20% 221,927 362,637 -39% Cost Applicable to Sales 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Gold US$/Oz 716 715 0% 721 691 4% 2Q19 gold production at Coimolache decreased by 12% year on year, in-line with the mine production plan. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18. Gold production guidance for 2019 is 150k - 170k ounces. Uchucchacua (100% owned by Buenaventura) Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Silver Oz 3,083,290 4,005,948 -23% 5,079,729 8,419,196 -40% Zinc MT 6,093 4,842 26% 9,998 9,418 6% Lead MT 5,795 4,762 22% 8,754 8,947 -2% Cost Applicable to Sales 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Silver US$/Oz 10.37 9.99 4% 10.91 9.86 11% 2Q19 silver production at Uchucchacua decreased, primarily due to reduced ore grades. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18. Silver production guidance for 2019 is 11.5 million - 12.5 million ounces. Julcani (100% owned by Buenaventura) Production 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Silver Oz 642,182 620,276 4% 1,300,897 1,124,431 16% Cost Applicable to Sales 2Q19 2Q18 Var % 6M19 6M18 Var % Silver US$/Oz 13.47 15.26 -12% 13.77 15.74 -12% 2Q19 silver production was in-line with that which was reported in 2Q18. 2Q19 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) of 13.47 US$/Oz was 12% lower than 15.26 US$/Oz in 2Q18, mainly due to the Company's success in centralizing the operation. Silver production guidance for 2019 is 2.2 million - 2.5 million ounces.

