COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura announces second quarter and 6 month 2019 results
0
07/25/2019 | 07:35pm EDT
Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter
and Six Month 2019 Results
Lima, Peru, July 25, 2019 - Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q19) and six-month (6M19) period ended June 30, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:
During 2Q19, Buenaventura generated US$ 11.2 million in additional EBITDA through the Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program, in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year (please see page 6 for more details). Through this program, BVN is increasing the efficiency of its Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, Orcopampa and El Brocal mines.
2Q19 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 45.7 million, compared to US$ 87.4 million reported in 2Q18, primarily due to a reduction in volume sold at the Company's Orcopampa and La Zanja mines. This represents a positive sequential quarterly trend. 2Q19 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 128.4 million, compared to US$ 190.1 million in 2Q18.
2Q19 capital expenditures were US$ 28.8 million, compared to US$ 31.2 million for the same period in 2018. This is in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year considering the heavy rains during the 1Q19.
2Q19 net income was US$ 9.7 million, compared to a net income of US$ 41.3 for the same period in 2018.
The portfolio of greenfield projects continued to advance well during the quarter. Buenaventura expects to declare San Gabriel (Au), Yumpaq (Ag) and Trapiche (Cu) ore reserves during 6M20.
At Cerro Verde, the concentrator facilities continued to perform well during 2Q19, with an average throughput rate of 407,700 metric ore tons per day in the second quarter. Cerro Verde maintained a robust cash position during 6M19.
At Yanacocha, performance during the quarter was above expectations, with less transitional ore sent to the leaching PAD. Also, maintaining a significant cash position.
Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):
2Q19
2Q18
Var%
6M19
6M18
Var%
Total Revenues
216.1
317.5
-32%
402.2
629.7
-36%
Operating Profit
-15.3
20.2
N.A.
-42.4
61.5
N.A.
EBITDA Direct
45.7
87.4
-48%
72.5
185.9
-61%
Operations
Adjusted EBITDA
128.4
190.1
-32%
285.6
364.2
-22%
(Inc Associates)
Net Income
9.7
41.3
-77%
37.0
69.7
-47%
EPS*
0.04
0.16
-77%
0.15
0.27
-47%
(*) As of June 30, 2019 Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,190.
Contacts in Lima:
Contacts in NY:
Leandro García, Chief Financial Officer
Barbara Cano
(511) 419 2540
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com
Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations
419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe Company Website: www.buenaventura.com
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Page 2 of 25
Operating Revenues
2Q19 net sales were US$ 210.8 million, compared to US$ 312.8 million reported in 2Q18. This was primarily due to a 48% YoY decrease in volumes sold of gold and a 25% YoY decrease in silver. Further, this was also due to lower prices of silver (9%), lead (21%), zinc (5%) and copper (9%).
Royalty income increased 14% in the 2Q19; to US$ 5.4 million in 2Q19 from US$ 4.7 million in 2Q18. This was due to a 12% increase in revenues at Yanacocha.
Operating Highlights
2Q19
2Q18
Var%
6M19
6M18
Var%
Net Sales
210.8
312.8
-33%
391.4
620.5
-37%
(in millions of US$)
Average Realized Gold Price
1,303
1,294
1%
1,302
1,320
-1%
(US$/oz) (1) (2)
Average Realized Gold Price
1,308
1,298
1%
1,306
1,320
-1%
(US$/oz) Inc. Affiliates (2)(3)
Average Realized Silver
14.91
16.37
-9%
15.12
16.29
-7%
Price (US$/oz) (1) (2)
Average Realized Lead Price
1,851
2,353
-21%
1,929
2,487
-22%
(US$/MT) (1) (2)
Average Realized
2,875
3,018
-5%
2,847
3,238
-12%
Zinc Price (US$/MT) (1) (2)
Average Realized Copper
6,077
6,656
-9%
6,098
6,757
-10%
Price (US$/MT) (1) (2)
Volume Sold
2Q19
2Q18
Var%
6M19
6M18
Var%
Consolidated Gold Oz (1)
45,854
87,488
-48%
81,441
181,608
-55%
Gold Oz Inc. Associated
118,686
152,004
-22%
224,910
304,242
-26%
Companies (3)
Consolidated Silver Oz (1)
5,342,779
7,103,081
-25%
8,844,458
12,974,769
-32%
Consolidated Lead MT (1)
15,171
10,611
43%
24,549
18,522
33%
Consolidated Zinc MT (1)
17,070
17,024
0%
31,839
34,585
-8%
Consolidated Copper MT (1)
9,189
10,534
-13%
17,507
20,417
-14%
Buenaventura Consolidated includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
The realized price takes into account the adjustments of quotational periods.
Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache and 43.65% of Yanacocha.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Page 3 of 25
Production and Operating Costs
Buenaventura's 2Q19 equity gold production was 40,598 ounces, compared to 78,858 reported in 2Q18, primarily due a 70% YoY decrease in production at Orcopampa (due to De-Bottlenecking prioritization) and a 65% YoY decrease in production at La Zanja (as budgeted). Silver equity production decreased by 22% compared to 2Q18, primarily due to a 50% decrease in production at the Tambomayo mine and a 23% decrease at the Uchucchacua mine; both due to lower grades. Lead equity production increased by 43% compared to 2Q18, primarily due to a 78% increase in production at the El Brocal mine and a 22% increase at the Uchucchacua mine.
Buenaventura´s 6M19 equity gold production was 79,935 ounces, compared to 166,475 reported in 6M18. This was primarily due to a 78% YoY decrease in production at Orcopampa and a 43% YoY decrease in production at La Zanja. Silver equity production decreased by 22% compared to 6M18, primarily due to a 50% decrease in production at the Tambomayo mine and a 23% decrease at the Uchucchacua mine. Lead equity production increased by 23% compared to 6M18, primarily due to a 59% increase in production at the El Brocal mine.
Equity Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var%
6M19
6M18
Var%
Gold Oz Direct Operations(1)
40,598
78,858
-49%
79,935
166,475
-52%
Gold Oz including Associated(2)
115,245
147,718
-22%
228,157
295,225
-23%
Companies
Silver Oz Direct Operations(1)
5,187,170
6,627,550
-22%
8,856,414
13,294,295
-33%
Silver Oz including Associated
5,516,353
7,030,266
-22%
9,511,204
14,261,589
-33%
Companies
Lead MT
13,023
9,142
42%
21,259
17,266
23%
Zinc MT
16,090
15,616
3%
28,930
32,181
-10%
Copper MT Direct Operations(1)
5,989
6,905
-13%
11,473
13,382
-14%
Copper MT including Associated
27,167
30,099
-10%
55,840
58,213
-4%
Companies
Consolidated Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var%
6M19
6M18
Var%
Gold Oz(3)
44,582
88,494
-50%
91,629
187,141
-51%
Silver Oz(3)
5,751,519
7,023,637
-18%
9,738,672
14,005,824
-30%
Lead MT(3)
16,244
10,955
48%
26,420
20,520
29%
Zinc MT(3)
20,902
20,381
3%
37,779
42,267
-11%
Copper MT(3)
9,719
11,215
-13%
18,618
21,735
-14%
Buenaventura's Direct Operations includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja and 61.43% of El Brocal.
Based on 100% of Buenaventura´s operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja, 61.43% of el Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache and 43.65% of Yanacocha.
Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Page 4 of 25
Tambomayo (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
Oz
24,610
31,173
-21%
48,643
64,866
-25%
Silver
Oz
558,034
1,106,694
-50%
1,073,277
2,126,610
-50%
Cost Applicable to Sales
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
558
547
2%
617
536
15%
2Q19 year on year gold production at Tambomayo decreased 21%, mainly due to lower ore grades and reduced recovery rates. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18.
Second quarter 2019 gold inventory generated exceeded expectations. The Company expects to sell this inventory during the third quarter 2019.
Gold production guidance for 2019 is 90k - 110k ounces and silver production guidance is 2.5M - 3.0M ounces.
Orcopampa (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
Oz
10,764
35,694
-70%
16,713
75,681
-78%
Silver
Oz
7,312
139,404
-95%
10,499
225,406
-95%
Cost Applicable to Sales
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
1,563
910
72%
1,834
886
107%
The decrease in 2Q19 gold production at Orcopampa was primarily due to prioritizing the De- Bottlenecking Program over ore extraction. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) increased to 1,563 US$/Oz in 2Q19, compared to 910 US$/Oz in 2Q18, primarily due to a decrease in volume sold.
Gold production guidance for 2019 is 37k - 45k ounces.
La Zanja (53.06% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
Oz
5,443
15,660
-65%
19,060
33,382
-43%
Silver
Oz
11,422
48,616
-77%
60,604
113,029
-46%
Cost Applicable to Sales
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
1,471
941
56%
1,115
979
14%
2Q19 gold production decreased by 65% year on year, in-line with the Company's guidance released at the beginning of 2019. 2Q19 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) was 1,471 US$/Oz; a 56% increase compared to 941 US$/Oz in 2Q18, mainly due to lower volume sold (68%).
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Page 5 of 25
Gold production guidance for 2019 is 25k - 35k ounces.
Coimolache (40.10% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
Oz
34,766
39,557
-12%
61,039
69,473
-12%
Silver
Oz
145,567
182,731
-20%
221,927
362,637
-39%
Cost Applicable to Sales
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Gold
US$/Oz
716
715
0%
721
691
4%
2Q19 gold production at Coimolache decreased by 12% year on year, in-line with the mine production plan. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18.
Gold production guidance for 2019 is 150k - 170k ounces.
Uchucchacua (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Silver
Oz
3,083,290
4,005,948
-23%
5,079,729
8,419,196
-40%
Zinc
MT
6,093
4,842
26%
9,998
9,418
6%
Lead
MT
5,795
4,762
22%
8,754
8,947
-2%
Cost Applicable to Sales
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Silver
US$/Oz
10.37
9.99
4%
10.91
9.86
11%
2Q19 silver production at Uchucchacua decreased, primarily due to reduced ore grades. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18.
Silver production guidance for 2019 is 11.5 million - 12.5 million ounces.
Julcani (100% owned by Buenaventura)
Production
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Silver
Oz
642,182
620,276
4%
1,300,897
1,124,431
16%
Cost Applicable to Sales
2Q19
2Q18
Var %
6M19
6M18
Var %
Silver
US$/Oz
13.47
15.26
-12%
13.77
15.74
-12%
2Q19 silver production was in-line with that which was reported in 2Q18. 2Q19 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) of 13.47 US$/Oz was 12% lower than 15.26 US$/Oz in 2Q18, mainly due to the Company's success in centralizing the operation.
Silver production guidance for 2019 is 2.2 million - 2.5 million ounces.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:34:02 UTC