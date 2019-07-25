Log in
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BUENAVC1)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura announces second quarter and 6 month 2019 results

07/25/2019

Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter

and Six Month 2019 Results

Lima, Peru, July 25, 2019 - Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the second quarter (2Q19) and six-month (6M19) period ended June 30, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • During 2Q19, Buenaventura generated US$ 11.2 million in additional EBITDA through the Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program, in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year (please see page 6 for more details). Through this program, BVN is increasing the efficiency of its Tambomayo, Uchucchacua, Orcopampa and El Brocal mines.
  • 2Q19 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 45.7 million, compared to US$ 87.4 million reported in 2Q18, primarily due to a reduction in volume sold at the Company's Orcopampa and La Zanja mines. This represents a positive sequential quarterly trend. 2Q19 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 128.4 million, compared to US$ 190.1 million in 2Q18.
  • 2Q19 capital expenditures were US$ 28.8 million, compared to US$ 31.2 million for the same period in 2018. This is in-line with the budget target as reported at the beginning of the year considering the heavy rains during the 1Q19.
  • 2Q19 net income was US$ 9.7 million, compared to a net income of US$ 41.3 for the same period in 2018.
  • The portfolio of greenfield projects continued to advance well during the quarter. Buenaventura expects to declare San Gabriel (Au), Yumpaq (Ag) and Trapiche (Cu) ore reserves during 6M20.
  • At Cerro Verde, the concentrator facilities continued to perform well during 2Q19, with an average throughput rate of 407,700 metric ore tons per day in the second quarter. Cerro Verde maintained a robust cash position during 6M19.
  • At Yanacocha, performance during the quarter was above expectations, with less transitional ore sent to the leaching PAD. Also, maintaining a significant cash position.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

2Q19

2Q18

Var%

6M19

6M18

Var%

Total Revenues

216.1

317.5

-32%

402.2

629.7

-36%

Operating Profit

-15.3

20.2

N.A.

-42.4

61.5

N.A.

EBITDA Direct

45.7

87.4

-48%

72.5

185.9

-61%

Operations

Adjusted EBITDA

128.4

190.1

-32%

285.6

364.2

-22%

(Inc Associates)

Net Income

9.7

41.3

-77%

37.0

69.7

-47%

EPS*

0.04

0.16

-77%

0.15

0.27

-47%

(*) As of June 30, 2019 Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,190.

Contacts in Lima:

Contacts in NY:

Leandro García, Chief Financial Officer

Barbara Cano

(511) 419 2540

(646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations

  1. 419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe Company Website: www.buenaventura.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Page 2 of 25

Operating Revenues

2Q19 net sales were US$ 210.8 million, compared to US$ 312.8 million reported in 2Q18. This was primarily due to a 48% YoY decrease in volumes sold of gold and a 25% YoY decrease in silver. Further, this was also due to lower prices of silver (9%), lead (21%), zinc (5%) and copper (9%).

Royalty income increased 14% in the 2Q19; to US$ 5.4 million in 2Q19 from US$ 4.7 million in 2Q18. This was due to a 12% increase in revenues at Yanacocha.

Operating Highlights

2Q19

2Q18

Var%

6M19

6M18

Var%

Net Sales

210.8

312.8

-33%

391.4

620.5

-37%

(in millions of US$)

Average Realized Gold Price

1,303

1,294

1%

1,302

1,320

-1%

(US$/oz) (1) (2)

Average Realized Gold Price

1,308

1,298

1%

1,306

1,320

-1%

(US$/oz) Inc. Affiliates (2)(3)

Average Realized Silver

14.91

16.37

-9%

15.12

16.29

-7%

Price (US$/oz) (1) (2)

Average Realized Lead Price

1,851

2,353

-21%

1,929

2,487

-22%

(US$/MT) (1) (2)

Average Realized

2,875

3,018

-5%

2,847

3,238

-12%

Zinc Price (US$/MT) (1) (2)

Average Realized Copper

6,077

6,656

-9%

6,098

6,757

-10%

Price (US$/MT) (1) (2)

Volume Sold

2Q19

2Q18

Var%

6M19

6M18

Var%

Consolidated Gold Oz (1)

45,854

87,488

-48%

81,441

181,608

-55%

Gold Oz Inc. Associated

118,686

152,004

-22%

224,910

304,242

-26%

Companies (3)

Consolidated Silver Oz (1)

5,342,779

7,103,081

-25%

8,844,458

12,974,769

-32%

Consolidated Lead MT (1)

15,171

10,611

43%

24,549

18,522

33%

Consolidated Zinc MT (1)

17,070

17,024

0%

31,839

34,585

-8%

Consolidated Copper MT (1)

9,189

10,534

-13%

17,507

20,417

-14%

  1. Buenaventura Consolidated includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.
  2. The realized price takes into account the adjustments of quotational periods.
  3. Considers 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache and 43.65% of Yanacocha.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Page 3 of 25

Production and Operating Costs

Buenaventura's 2Q19 equity gold production was 40,598 ounces, compared to 78,858 reported in 2Q18, primarily due a 70% YoY decrease in production at Orcopampa (due to De-Bottlenecking prioritization) and a 65% YoY decrease in production at La Zanja (as budgeted). Silver equity production decreased by 22% compared to 2Q18, primarily due to a 50% decrease in production at the Tambomayo mine and a 23% decrease at the Uchucchacua mine; both due to lower grades. Lead equity production increased by 43% compared to 2Q18, primarily due to a 78% increase in production at the El Brocal mine and a 22% increase at the Uchucchacua mine.

Buenaventura´s 6M19 equity gold production was 79,935 ounces, compared to 166,475 reported in 6M18. This was primarily due to a 78% YoY decrease in production at Orcopampa and a 43% YoY decrease in production at La Zanja. Silver equity production decreased by 22% compared to 6M18, primarily due to a 50% decrease in production at the Tambomayo mine and a 23% decrease at the Uchucchacua mine. Lead equity production increased by 23% compared to 6M18, primarily due to a 59% increase in production at the El Brocal mine.

Equity Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var%

6M19

6M18

Var%

Gold Oz Direct Operations(1)

40,598

78,858

-49%

79,935

166,475

-52%

Gold Oz including Associated(2)

115,245

147,718

-22%

228,157

295,225

-23%

Companies

Silver Oz Direct Operations(1)

5,187,170

6,627,550

-22%

8,856,414

13,294,295

-33%

Silver Oz including Associated

5,516,353

7,030,266

-22%

9,511,204

14,261,589

-33%

Companies

Lead MT

13,023

9,142

42%

21,259

17,266

23%

Zinc MT

16,090

15,616

3%

28,930

32,181

-10%

Copper MT Direct Operations(1)

5,989

6,905

-13%

11,473

13,382

-14%

Copper MT including Associated

27,167

30,099

-10%

55,840

58,213

-4%

Companies

Consolidated Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var%

6M19

6M18

Var%

Gold Oz(3)

44,582

88,494

-50%

91,629

187,141

-51%

Silver Oz(3)

5,751,519

7,023,637

-18%

9,738,672

14,005,824

-30%

Lead MT(3)

16,244

10,955

48%

26,420

20,520

29%

Zinc MT(3)

20,902

20,381

3%

37,779

42,267

-11%

Copper MT(3)

9,719

11,215

-13%

18,618

21,735

-14%

  1. Buenaventura's Direct Operations includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja and 61.43% of El Brocal.
  2. Based on 100% of Buenaventura´s operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja, 61.43% of el Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache and 43.65% of Yanacocha.
  3. Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja and 100% of El Brocal.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Page 4 of 25

Tambomayo (100% owned by Buenaventura)

Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

Oz

24,610

31,173

-21%

48,643

64,866

-25%

Silver

Oz

558,034

1,106,694

-50%

1,073,277

2,126,610

-50%

Cost Applicable to Sales

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

US$/Oz

558

547

2%

617

536

15%

2Q19 year on year gold production at Tambomayo decreased 21%, mainly due to lower ore grades and reduced recovery rates. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18.

Second quarter 2019 gold inventory generated exceeded expectations. The Company expects to sell this inventory during the third quarter 2019.

Gold production guidance for 2019 is 90k - 110k ounces and silver production guidance is 2.5M - 3.0M ounces.

Orcopampa (100% owned by Buenaventura)

Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

Oz

10,764

35,694

-70%

16,713

75,681

-78%

Silver

Oz

7,312

139,404

-95%

10,499

225,406

-95%

Cost Applicable to Sales

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

US$/Oz

1,563

910

72%

1,834

886

107%

The decrease in 2Q19 gold production at Orcopampa was primarily due to prioritizing the De- Bottlenecking Program over ore extraction. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) increased to 1,563 US$/Oz in 2Q19, compared to 910 US$/Oz in 2Q18, primarily due to a decrease in volume sold.

Gold production guidance for 2019 is 37k - 45k ounces.

La Zanja (53.06% owned by Buenaventura)

Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

Oz

5,443

15,660

-65%

19,060

33,382

-43%

Silver

Oz

11,422

48,616

-77%

60,604

113,029

-46%

Cost Applicable to Sales

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

US$/Oz

1,471

941

56%

1,115

979

14%

2Q19 gold production decreased by 65% year on year, in-line with the Company's guidance released at the beginning of 2019. 2Q19 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) was 1,471 US$/Oz; a 56% increase compared to 941 US$/Oz in 2Q18, mainly due to lower volume sold (68%).

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Page 5 of 25

Gold production guidance for 2019 is 25k - 35k ounces.

Coimolache (40.10% owned by Buenaventura)

Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

Oz

34,766

39,557

-12%

61,039

69,473

-12%

Silver

Oz

145,567

182,731

-20%

221,927

362,637

-39%

Cost Applicable to Sales

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Gold

US$/Oz

716

715

0%

721

691

4%

2Q19 gold production at Coimolache decreased by 12% year on year, in-line with the mine production plan. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18.

Gold production guidance for 2019 is 150k - 170k ounces.

Uchucchacua (100% owned by Buenaventura)

Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Silver

Oz

3,083,290

4,005,948

-23%

5,079,729

8,419,196

-40%

Zinc

MT

6,093

4,842

26%

9,998

9,418

6%

Lead

MT

5,795

4,762

22%

8,754

8,947

-2%

Cost Applicable to Sales

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Silver

US$/Oz

10.37

9.99

4%

10.91

9.86

11%

2Q19 silver production at Uchucchacua decreased, primarily due to reduced ore grades. Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) in 2Q19 was in-line with 2Q18.

Silver production guidance for 2019 is 11.5 million - 12.5 million ounces.

Julcani (100% owned by Buenaventura)

Production

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Silver

Oz

642,182

620,276

4%

1,300,897

1,124,431

16%

Cost Applicable to Sales

2Q19

2Q18

Var %

6M19

6M18

Var %

Silver

US$/Oz

13.47

15.26

-12%

13.77

15.74

-12%

2Q19 silver production was in-line with that which was reported in 2Q18. 2Q19 Cost Applicable to Sales (CAS) of 13.47 US$/Oz was 12% lower than 15.26 US$/Oz in 2Q18, mainly due to the Company's success in centralizing the operation.

Silver production guidance for 2019 is 2.2 million - 2.5 million ounces.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:34:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 999 M
EBIT 2019 31,8 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 305 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
Capitalization 1 351 M
Chart COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,97  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Víctor Esteban Gobitz Colchado President & Chief Executive Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Leandro García Raggio Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
José Miguel Morales Dasso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.0.90%4 506
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION14.34%32 212
BARRICK GOLD CORP23.22%30 436
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED54.91%18 211
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 543
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD26.91%12 600
