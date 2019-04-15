Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE VALORES DE LIMA  >  COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.    BUENAVC1   PEP612001003

COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BUENAVC1)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 1Q19 production and volume sold.

     
1Q19 Production per Metal and 2019 Operating Guidance (100% basis)
               

1Q19
(Actual)

 

FY 2019
(Estimated)

     

1Q19
(Actual)

 

FY 2019
(Estimated)

   
Gold (Oz.)         Silver (Oz.)        
Orcopampa   5,949   75k - 90k Uchucchacua   1,996,439   13.0M - 14.0M
Tambomayo   24,034   90k - 110k El Brocal   764,388   4.5M - 5.5M
La Zanja   13,616   25k - 35k Tambomayo   515,242   2.5M - 3.0M
Tantahuatay   26,273   150k - 170k Julcani   658,715   2.2M - 2.5M
Yanacocha   144,423   510k*
El Brocal   3,417   25k - 30k
Zinc (MT)        
Lead (MT)         El Brocal   10,467   57k - 65k
El Brocal   5,031   22.0k - 26.0k Uchucchacua   3,904   20k - 25k
Uchucchacua   2,959   22.0k - 26.0k Tambomayo   2,506   6k - 8k
Tambomayo   1,946   4.0k - 5.0k
Julcani   241   0.9k - 1.0k
 
Copper (MT)        
El Brocal   8,856   47K - 52K
 

* As announced by Newmont

1Q19 Production Comments

Gold Operations

  • Orcopampa:

    1Q19 gold production was in line with budget.

    The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.
  • Tambomayo:

    1Q19 gold, silver, zinc and lead production was in line with budget.

    The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.
  • La Zanja:

    1Q19 gold production was in line with budget.

    The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.
  • Tantahuatay:

    1Q19 gold production was in line with budget.

    The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.

Silver Operations

  • Uchucchacua:

    1Q19 silver, lead and zinc production was below budget mainly due to the strike that lasted 21 days in January and the effect of the heavy rainy season during the first quarter.

    Silver and zinc production guidance has been reduced, however the mining plan has been adjusted (focus on areas with higher margins) in order to maintain its profitability.
  • Julcani:

    1Q19 silver and lead production was in line with budget.

    The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.

Base Metals Operations

  • El Brocal:

    1Q19 gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc production was below budget mainly due to the effect of the heavy rainy season during the first quarter. Production is expected to be recovered during the coming quarters.

    The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.
 

1Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)

 

1Q19 (Actual)

Gold (Oz.)    
Orcopampa   2,367
Tambomayo   16,360
La Zanja   12,621
Tantahuatay   26,191
El Brocal   2,178
 
Silver (Oz.)    
Uchucchacua   1,834,669
El Brocal   592,139
Tambomayo   399,251
Julcani   633,567
 
Lead (MT)    
El Brocal   5,159
Uchucchacua   2,456
Tambomayo   1,551
Julcani   211
 
Zinc (MT)    
El Brocal   9,387
Uchucchacua   3,402
Tambomayo   1,979
 
Copper (MT)    
El Brocal   8,313
 
Realized Metal Prices
     
Gold (Oz)   1,301
Silver (Oz)   15.45
Lead (MT)   2,055
Zinc (MT)   2,813
Copper (MT)   6,122

 

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVEN
05:25pCOMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 P..
BU
04/12COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/09COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its F..
BU
03/25COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : 2019 Corporate Presentation
PU
03/07COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : 2019 Investor Day
PU
02/22COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura announces the results of the 4th..
AQ
02/21COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : CORRECTING and REPLACING Buenaventura Annou..
BU
02/04COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Announces Resumption of Operatio..
AQ
02/01COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Announces Resumption of Operat..
BU
01/30COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Announces Resumption of Operat..
BU
More news
Chart COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Víctor Esteban Gobitz Colchado President & Chief Executive Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Leandro García Raggio Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
José Miguel Morales Dasso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.3.16%4 747
BARRICK GOLD CORP-2.82%23 497
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION4.62%19 160
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED17.02%14 144
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP15.72%10 285
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About