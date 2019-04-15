Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2019 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the
Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest
publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced
preliminary 1Q19 production and volume sold.
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19 Production per Metal and 2019 Operating Guidance (100% basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
(Actual)
|
|
FY 2019
(Estimated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
(Actual)
|
|
FY 2019
(Estimated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold (Oz.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Silver (Oz.)
|
|
|
|
|
Orcopampa
|
|
5,949
|
|
75k - 90k
|
|
|
|
Uchucchacua
|
|
1,996,439
|
|
13.0M - 14.0M
|
Tambomayo
|
|
24,034
|
|
90k - 110k
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
|
764,388
|
|
4.5M - 5.5M
|
La Zanja
|
|
13,616
|
|
25k - 35k
|
|
|
|
Tambomayo
|
|
515,242
|
|
2.5M - 3.0M
|
Tantahuatay
|
|
26,273
|
|
150k - 170k
|
|
|
|
Julcani
|
|
658,715
|
|
2.2M - 2.5M
|
Yanacocha
|
|
144,423
|
|
510k*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
|
3,417
|
|
25k - 30k
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zinc (MT)
|
|
|
|
|
Lead (MT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
|
10,467
|
|
57k - 65k
|
El Brocal
|
|
5,031
|
|
22.0k - 26.0k
|
|
|
|
Uchucchacua
|
|
3,904
|
|
20k - 25k
|
Uchucchacua
|
|
2,959
|
|
22.0k - 26.0k
|
|
|
|
Tambomayo
|
|
2,506
|
|
6k - 8k
|
Tambomayo
|
|
1,946
|
|
4.0k - 5.0k
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Julcani
|
|
241
|
|
0.9k - 1.0k
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper (MT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
|
8,856
|
|
47K - 52K
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* As announced by Newmont
1Q19 Production Comments
Gold Operations
-
Orcopampa:
1Q19 gold production was in line with
budget.
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the
year has not changed.
-
Tambomayo:
1Q19 gold, silver, zinc and lead
production was in line with budget.
The 2019 guidance
announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.
-
La Zanja:
1Q19 gold production was in line with
budget.
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the
year has not changed.
-
Tantahuatay:
1Q19 gold production was in line with
budget.
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning of the
year has not changed.
Silver Operations
-
Uchucchacua:
1Q19 silver, lead and zinc production
was below budget mainly due to the strike that lasted 21 days in
January and the effect of the heavy rainy season during the first
quarter.
Silver and zinc production guidance has been
reduced, however the mining plan has been adjusted (focus on areas
with higher margins) in order to maintain its profitability.
-
Julcani:
1Q19 silver and lead production was in line
with budget.
The 2019 guidance announced at the beginning
of the year has not changed.
Base Metals Operations
-
El Brocal:
1Q19 gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc
production was below budget mainly due to the effect of the heavy
rainy season during the first quarter. Production is expected to be
recovered during the coming quarters.
The 2019 guidance
announced at the beginning of the year has not changed.
|
|
1Q19 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19 (Actual)
|
Gold (Oz.)
|
|
|
Orcopampa
|
|
2,367
|
Tambomayo
|
|
16,360
|
La Zanja
|
|
12,621
|
Tantahuatay
|
|
26,191
|
El Brocal
|
|
2,178
|
|
|
|
Silver (Oz.)
|
|
|
Uchucchacua
|
|
1,834,669
|
El Brocal
|
|
592,139
|
Tambomayo
|
|
399,251
|
Julcani
|
|
633,567
|
|
|
|
Lead (MT)
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
|
5,159
|
Uchucchacua
|
|
2,456
|
Tambomayo
|
|
1,551
|
Julcani
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
Zinc (MT)
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
|
9,387
|
Uchucchacua
|
|
3,402
|
Tambomayo
|
|
1,979
|
|
|
|
Copper (MT)
|
|
|
El Brocal
|
|
8,313
|
|
|
|
Realized Metal Prices
|
|
|
|
Gold (Oz)
|
|
1,301
|
Silver (Oz)
|
|
15.45
|
Lead (MT)
|
|
2,055
|
Zinc (MT)
|
|
2,813
|
Copper (MT)
|
|
6,122
|
|
|
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded
precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in
Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development,
processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via
wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture
projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru
(Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La
Zanja and Coimolache).
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with
Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important
precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an
important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan
Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).
For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact
the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the
Company’s web site.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined
in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that
involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the
Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of
exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations,
prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined,
the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations,
development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital
expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic,
social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect
the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro
Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a
result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
