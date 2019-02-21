Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the
Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest
publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results
for the fourth quarter (4Q18) and twelve-month (FY18) period ended
December 31, 2018. All figures have been prepared in accordance with
IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis
and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:
-
As, a key initiative, the company is implementing its De-Bottlenecking
Program (2018-2020) to increase profitability and strengthen its long
term business case. As part of this strategy, Buenaventura has
centralized operations, re-focused mining plans on the highest-margin
areas and optimized processing facilities. As a consequence, guidance
adjustments were made for certain operations. EBITDA generated during
2018 from this program reached US$24 million and during the next
conference call we will explain in more detail the program for 2019
(Please see page 8 for related details).
-
Additionally, with the enhanced methodology of maximizing capital
allocation, 2018 capital expenditures were US$ 111.3 million, a
significant decrease compared to US$ 259.5 million in 2017.
-
4Q18 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 68.9 million, compared to
US$ 118.9 million reported in 4Q17, primarily due to lower metal
prices and a reduction in volume sold at the Company’s Orcopampa and
La Zanja mines. 4Q18 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies
reached US$ 179.5 million, compared to US$ 283.0 million in 4Q17.
-
4Q18 Net Loss was US$ 72.9 million, compared to a net income of US$
8.3 for the same period in 2017. The loss in 4Q18 was primarily due to
Cerro Verde´s recognition of interest and penalties in the amount of $
406.6 million (100% basis) related to Cerro Verde’s royalty dispute
with SUNAT (Please see page 8 for more details).
-
The Company was compensated through its Business Interruption
Insurance related to problems detected in May 2017 at El Brocal’s
20x30 ball mill. During 4Q18, the Company received US$ 28.8 million
related to this claim, totaling US$38.8 million. As of December 31,
2018, Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 369.2 million, compared
to US$ 214.6 million in 2017.
-
During 2018 the Company’s Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was reduced from 1.40x
to 0.99x.
-
A dividend payment of US$ 0.06 per share/ADS was proposed at the
Company’s Board Meeting held on February 21st, 2019.
Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):
|
|
|
|
|
4Q18
|
|
|
|
4Q17
|
|
|
|
Var%
|
|
|
|
FY18
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
|
|
Var%
|
Total Revenues
|
|
|
|
256.0
|
|
|
|
370.6
|
|
|
|
-31%
|
|
|
|
1,167.4
|
|
|
|
1,274.4
|
|
|
|
-8%
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
281%
|
|
|
|
53.8
|
|
|
|
105.5
|
|
|
|
-49%
|
EBITDA Direct Operations
|
|
|
|
68.9
|
|
|
|
118.9
|
|
|
|
-42%
|
|
|
|
315.4
|
|
|
|
376.8
|
|
|
|
-16%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Inc Associates)
|
|
|
|
179.5
|
|
|
|
283.0
|
|
|
|
-37%
|
|
|
|
663.8
|
|
|
|
722.0
|
|
|
|
-8%
|
Net Income / Net Loss
|
|
|
|
-72.9
|
|
|
|
8.3
|
|
|
|
N.A.
|
|
|
|
-13.4
|
|
|
|
60.8
|
|
|
|
N.A.
|
EPS*
|
|
|
|
-0.29
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
N.A.
|
|
|
|
-0.05
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
N.A.
(*) as of December 31, 2018 Buenaventura had a weighted average number
of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.
For a full version of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura Fourth Quarter
2018 Earnings Release, please visit: http://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura will host a conference call on Friday,
February 22, 2019, to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time /
10:00 a.m. Peru Time
To access the call, please dial:
+1 (866) 682-6100 (From within the
U.S.)
+1 (862) 298-0702 (From outside the U.S.)
There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/42410
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly
traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in
Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and
exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines
as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.
Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*,
Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and
is developing the Tambomayo project.
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with
Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer;
19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper
producer.
For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact
the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download
the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
|
|
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
|
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as
defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those
concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and
expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency
of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and
other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of
future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans
for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian
political, economic, social and legal developments. These
forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect
to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial
performance. Actual results could differ materially from those
projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety
of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
