Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces Three-Day Work Stoppage at the Uchucchacua Mine

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the
Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest
publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that the
Contractors’ Union at Buenaventura’s Uchucchacua mine initiated a strike
on January 9, 2019. The Contractors’ Union claims “unsuitable working
conditions” and has also expressed grievances due to Buenaventura’s
dismissal of certain contracted employees at the Uchucchacua mine, due
to the Company’s conclusion of some services required by contractor
companies.
The Peruvian Labor Authority has declared this strike illegal.
Buenaventura will continue to provide updates on related developments or
changes as they occur.
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded
precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in
Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development,
processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via
wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture
projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru
(Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La
Zanja and Coimolache).
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with
Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and
19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper
producer.
For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact
the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the
Company’s web site.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined
in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that
involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the
Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of
exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations,
prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined,
the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations,
development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital
expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic,
social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect
the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro
Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a
result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
