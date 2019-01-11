Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE VALORES DE LIMA  >  Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA    BUEV   PEP612001003

COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA (BUEV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Announces Three-Day Work Stoppage at the Uchucchacua Mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:11pm EST

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that the Contractors’ Union at Buenaventura’s Uchucchacua mine initiated a strike on January 9, 2019. The Contractors’ Union claims “unsuitable working conditions” and has also expressed grievances due to Buenaventura’s dismissal of certain contracted employees at the Uchucchacua mine, due to the Company’s conclusion of some services required by contractor companies.

The Peruvian Labor Authority has declared this strike illegal.

Buenaventura will continue to provide updates on related developments or changes as they occur.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2017 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVEN
04:11pCOMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Announces Three-Day Work Stopp..
BU
2018*BUENAVENTURA TO HOST INVESTOR DAY O : March 7, 2019*
BU
2018Buenaventura Temporarily Suspends Production at Peru's Orcopampa Mine
DJ
2018COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Announces a Temporary Suspensi..
BU
2018COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Ni..
BU
2018COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on March ..
BU
2018COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2018 P..
BU
2018COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its T..
BU
2018COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA : Buenaventura announces the results of the 2..
AQ
More news
Chart COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA
Duration : Period :
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Víctor Esteban Gobitz Colchado President & Chief Executive Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Leandro García Raggio Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
José Miguel Morales Dasso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA0.00%4 563
BARRICK GOLD CORP-11.18%21 786
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.81%18 308
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.63%12 912
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 578
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-2.96%9 498
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.