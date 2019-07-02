Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA : Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its Second Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on:

Friday, July 26, 2019

11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

10:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s Second Quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be Victor Gobitz, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

Second quarter results will be issued on July 25, 2019 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial

Toll Free US +1-877-407-8033 Toll International +1-201-689-8033

Registration is required; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/49701

The conference call will be available for replay for 30 days:

USA Toll Free: +1-877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 49701

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Mallay*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005643/en/