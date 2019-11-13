BANGI to Launch $50m Reg A+ Debt Offering Through TruCrowd Services: Offering Will Be Marketed on Cannabis Funding Portal Fundanna.com

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - BANGI, Inc. (OTC: BNGI) ("BANGI" or the "Company"), a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries, today announced that it plans to work with TruCrowd Services LLC, a communications company focused on marketing Regulation A (Reg. A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) through its RegABoost brand, to begin marketing the Company's $50 million Reg A+ debt offering, once the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval is granted.

TruCrowd Services, LLC, intends to list BANGI's Reg. A+ offering on the cannabis focused FINRA-registered crowdfunding investment portal, Fundanna.com. In recent years, Fundanna.com has built its reputation as a preeminent crowdfunding portal for cannabis companies having completed several successful offerings under the JOBS Act, clearing the path for BANGI's highly anticipated $50 million Reg A+ offering.

The Company noted that it is working closely with the SEC to ensure its Reg A+ offering is compliant with all regulatory requirements. It further added that, with the SEC's approval, it expects to take advantage of the SEC's TestTheWaters™ program before proceeding with a full-fledged offering. The TestTheWaters™ program enables companies to first test market themselves to determine if there is sufficient investor interest to successfully complete a Regulation A+ capital raise before having to incur substantial time and expenses related to the marketing of a full-fledged offering, such as the completion of an audit amongst other requirements. The SEC allows companies to market themselves in TestTheWaters™ with few restrictions so companies can cost-effectively conduct a test using social media, email, online advertising and more.

"It is an exciting time for both the crowdfunding industry as well as rapidly growing cannabis companies that are raising growth capital through the JOBS Act," said Sean Fuellhart, Chief Operating Officer of TruCrowd Services, LLC. "We believe that Fundanna is on-track to solidifying its position as the preeminent crowdfunding portal for the booming cannabis industry, which is why it is our intention to market BANGI's $50 million Reg A+ offering on this portal," concluded Mr. Fuellhart.

"The SEC's Reg A+ exemption will allow BANGI to raise up to $50 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors through a non-dilutive debt offering," said Dr. Neil Parsan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BANGI, Inc. "We are excited to deliver on our commitment to allow early members of the growing cannabis communities who previously could not participate in major stock offerings due to their inability to meet certain wealth or income requirements to be considered an 'Accredited Investor'. Now, these early supporters of BANGI and our growth strategy, will be able to participate at the same level playing field as any major institutional investor or hedge fund. The capital raised from our offering will launch our highly anticipated acquisition strategy that will seek to enhance shareholder value by targeting properties with high rental income potential as well as long-term asset appreciation."

About BANGI, Inc. [OTC: BNGI]

BANGI (pronounced bon-ghee), which means "marijuana" or "hemp" in the African dialect Swahili, is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases specialized real estate assets, such as cannabis farms. The Corporation combines hard asset security and long-term appreciation potential. For more information, visit www.bangistock.com.

BANGI, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

