Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Compass Diversified Holdings    CODI

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS (CODI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:16pm CET

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is payable on January 24, 2019 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of January 17, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from and including October 30, 2018, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2019. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from and including October 30, 2018, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2019. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2019.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)
CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our ten majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

  • The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);
  • The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);
  • The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);
  • Environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings (Clean Earth);
  • The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

  • The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);
  • The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);
  • The manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products (Manitoba Harvest);
  • The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets (Sterno Products); and
  • The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Compass Diversified Holdings
Ryan J. Faulkingham
Chief Financial Officer
203.221.1703
ryan@compassequity.com		Investor Relations and Media Contact:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212.477.8438
lberman@igbir.com

CompassLogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDIN
10:30pCOMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
10:16pCompass Diversified Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Distributions on Co..
GL
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED : Dixie® and Sterno® Marketing Partnership to Benefit Boomin..
PR
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 686 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 23,0 M
Debt 2018 859 M
Yield 2018 11,2%
P/E ratio 2018 34,40
P/E ratio 2019 17,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 769 M
Chart COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Compass Diversified Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,9 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elias J. Sabo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Sean Day Chairman
Ryan J. Faulkingham CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James J. Bottiglieri Director
Harold S. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
CM FINANCE INC-0.64%85
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.